Ex-boyfriend sentenced to stand trial for murder of sex therapist in Hollywood

An ex-boyfriend of a husband and a sex therapist was on trial Thursday for allegedly throwing the woman to death from the third-floor balcony of his Hollywood Hills home last year.

After a hearing that lasted more than a week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael E. Pastor said the prosecution had presented “more than enough evidence” against Gareth Pursehouse in the Part of the death of 38 people on February 15, 2020 -Amie Harwick, aged 1.

Pursehouse, now 43, is charged with one count of murder and first degree residential burglary, as well as a special circumstance allegation of waiting.

Assistant District Attorney Victor Avila told the judge the events that culminated in Harwick’s death began with an exchange about a month earlier between the victim and Pursehouse outside the awards ceremony adult entertainment XBiz at JW Marriott in which he allegedly told her she had ruined her life and called her a “bitch”.

The prosecutor claimed that the accused – whom he described as “obsessed” with Harwick – broke into her home and waited about four hours for her to return to try to “surprise” her while he was away. armed with a syringe containing a “dose of nicotine.”

“With his strength he throws her over the balcony,” the deputy district attorney told the judge, noting that the 5-foot-4, 120-pound woman had likely fought against Pursehouse, who is 6-foot-3. inches and 100 pounds. pounds more than she was.

DNA evidence found under his fingernails and on a patio door in his living room linked Pursehouse to the attack, Avila said.

One of Pursehouse’s attorneys, Jannet Santiso, noted that the DNA evidence could not be dated, nor the scratches and bruises subsequently found by police at Pursehouse. She also asked if the DNA evidence could have been contaminated.

Another defense attorney, Robin Bernstein-Lev, told the judge that testimony that Pursehouse seemed emotional and distraught when he and Harwick met outside of the Jan. 16, 2020 awards ceremony did not prove anything. other than trying to talk to her. .

There was “no evidence that Mr Pursehouse ever threatened to harm” Harwick and “no evidence of murderous intent” on Pursehouse’s part, Bernstein-Lev said.

“There is no evidence that she was thrown from a balcony,” Bernstein-Lev said. “… They are asking this tribunal to speculate.”

Police came to the house at around 1:15 a.m. that day in the 2000 block of Mound Street following a 911 call by Harwick’s roommate, who said she heard her screaming.

The woman’s roommate said he went to the back patio with the police and found her “struggling to breathe”.

Harwick – a published author who was briefly engaged to “The Price is Right” comedian and host Drew Carey – was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of what the coroner’s office found be blunt head injuries and trauma. Evidence of manual strangulation was listed under “other significant conditions” by the coroner’s office.

On social media, Carey posted a short video of him with Harwick following the news of his death and wrote: “I hope you are lucky to have someone in your life who loves her as much as she does. . “

Pursehouse was first arrested at his home in the 8100 block of Cabora Drive in Playa del Rey on the day Harwick died, but was later released days later on $ 2 million bail. He was arrested again four days later on a bail warrant and has been held without bail ever since.

One of Harwick’s friends Hernando Chaves, who was in attendance at the XBiz awards ceremony, said Harwick discussed the safety plans after speaking with Pursehouse outside of the show and then sent a texting Chaves to tell him that she had rejected Pursehouse’s later attempt to contact her after finding her phone number online.

Another friend testified that Harwick told him that Pursehouse behaved in a very irrational manner during the awards ceremony.

“She said if anything happened to me, it would be Gareth who would have done it,” said Robert Coshland, who described the victim as his closest friend.

Friends testified that they had never seen the woman smoke nicotine cigarettes, vape, or inject herself.

The syringe with the cap which was found on the balcony on the third floor of Harwick’s house and which was later found to contain nicotine was of the same brand as a syringe which was found by the following a police search of Pursehouse’s home, Avila told the judge.

