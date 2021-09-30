Brodie Lees’ wrestling legacy not forgotten in AEW

Professional wrestling in 2021 has seen some of the most monumental changes in company history, and as fun as it has been to watch and experience as a fan, this is not what will be left to me for them. years to come. It was also the year we fully felt the loss of Jon Huber, better known by his in-ring name Brodie Lee, a monster of a man with a heart of gold who tragically died shortly after Christmas from a no. -Covid. lung condition.

The December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite was the most emotional two hours of television in my life. Friends and family of the late wrestler put aside planned storylines and written rivalries to pay homage to a man they loved. Tears flowed openly, fans hesitated between clapping and crying for one night, a business based on so many interconnected elements had only one goal: to honor Brodie Lee.

Nine months after this show, we saw it again. On Wednesday night, AEW hosted its first show in Rochester, New York Lees’ hometown, and where it would have debuted for the company, had Covid not changed its travel plans. While the show wasn’t meant to be the same tribute to the wrestler, each segment has woven an element of its wrestling heritage into the production. Whether it was wrestlers waving signs, wearing a ring outfit bearing his name, or his effect permeated all night long.

It was also a reminder of the beauty of the motley brotherhood of struggles. Brodie Lee Jr, known as -1 in AEW had become a staple of the series over the summer. The eight-year-old has always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps in the wrestling world, and that continued as he and his mother, Amanda Huber, became key players in a major part of the plot.

Brodie Lee ran Dark Order, a sinister cult of wrestlers who sought to indoctrinate those around them. After Lees’ death and the emotion shown by those close to him, it became impossible for fans to boo these clear villains. Suddenly they were cheered on, shifting the group of violent villains to beloved good guys who took inspiration from eight-year-old Brodie Jr.

In recent months, there has been friction. The fighting and the drama inside Dark Order has been a real tragedy for the fans. We all know his story, but the loss of Lee punctuated their collapse, so when two of the members were ready to give up in a game on Wednesday night, there was only one way for an intervention to be perfect. .

As difficult as the loss of Lee has been for wrestling fans, the length of time AEW kissed Brodie Jr. and Amanda during this time is the biggest wrestling story in the past decade. Everyone in this locker room rallied around the family, all becoming part of the Huber family and taking it upon themselves to make a positive impact on the lives of the eight year olds.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay are wrestlers who have become big sisters.

Preston Vance, who was Brodie Jrs’ favorite wrestler and became close to him even before his father died, now lifts him onto his shoulders and has become an older brother to him.

Even wrestling legend CM Punk, who debuted for AEW only a month ago but had known Lee from their time in WWE, has been reunited backstage with the wrestler’s son and spent time with the boy.

Tragedy and struggle are inexorably linked, and so many horrible things happen off the ropes that too often fans have become numb to the loss of a star and move on after a quick memorial segment. This time it’s different. AEW makes sure that Brodie Lees’ memory is not only honored, it is celebrated and cherished and, most importantly: remembered.

On Wednesday, Amanda Huber announced the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation training, designed to help those who want to improve their careers, but held back due to real circumstances.

Jon Huber’s family and friends announce the creation of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. The Foundation will focus on supporting people in creative fields who have not taken a new step in their careers due to family obligations.

Learn more – https://t.co/JyAcSjzMLQ pic.twitter.com/sfwjEAUuWE Jon Huber Legacy Foundation (@JonHuberLegacy) September 29, 2021

It’s a nice way to honor a man who saw wrestling not as a sports competition or a soap opera, but as an art. While his loss is always felt, having the opportunity to remember him and see his family thrive is the best thing about wrestling all year round.