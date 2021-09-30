The actor gets the dream role as a ghost • Current edition





The ghost has been Logan Moore’s dream role since childhood. But not that ghost, Moore says. The Indianapolis resident was an Andrew Lloyd Webers Phantom of the Opera fan. However, I fell in love with (Maury) Yestons Phantom and the story of Erik the Phantom, Moore said. The ghost is more human in this version and actually has a story that develops in the series. You get his story. You learn about his mother and father, why he lives in the catacombs under the opera house. There’s also a beautiful number with Erik and his dad at the end of the show that won’t get dry-eyed around the house. Getting to know who Erik is and what he’s been through in his lifetime has been a big undertaking, but what an actor dreams of being able to play. Erik easily became one of my favorite characters that I had the opportunity to play. It was amazing bringing it to life and I’m having the best time. Moore will be performing in Beef & Boards Dinner Theaters’ production of Phantom from October 7 to November 21. He heard about Phantom when Richard White came to Beef & Boards to star in Man of La Mancha. White played Erik in the world premiere of Phantom. What I learned from sharing the scene with Richard White is that he shamelessly launches into the character he has to become, Moore said. In the few scenes where I had to star opposite him in Man of La Mancha, I played Dr. Carrasco. It was all about the connection. He was very open to any suggestions I might have on how my character would react, how the beat would feel, and just okay with how our characters are connected at this particular moment. Richard showed that connection is extremely important. I loved sharing the scene with him because I trusted him completely because of that connection. Indianapolis resident Eddie Curry played Joseph Buquet in the first production of Phantom presented by Beef & Boards in 1993. This time, Curry is playing Carrire, a role he has wanted to play since he first saw the show. It’s a role that Jack Dabdoub made his world premiere debut with White. Curry got to know Dabdoub while working with him at a theater in Galveston, Texas. Curry also worked with White. After working with Jack and Richard, I have no problem imagining how absolutely stunning that first production must have been, said Curry. Jack was the nicest, most talented and generous person I have ever had the pleasure of being in company with, but sadly he bowed out in this lifetime (in 2014). I hope to deliver at least a quarter of the performance that I know Jack delivered in that first production. To learn more, visit boeufandboards.com.

