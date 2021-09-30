Things to do in LA: Academy Museum, Hollywood Bowl





Outdoor dance performances by two Los Angeles troupes, the season opener of Pacific Symphony and the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tops our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, don’t forget to call or check online for booking conditions and other COVID-19 protocols. Freemind Freestyle

Versa-Style Dance Company, the LA troupe specializing in hip-hop and Afro-Latin styles, takes the stage with a new full-length, partly improvised work that explores the concept of freedom. Le Ford, 2580 boul. Cahuenga. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $ 15 to $ 30. theford.com Activate LA

Los Angeles-based Jacob Jonas the Company is launching a local outdoor performance tour (co-presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts) with a pair of shows at Century Park, 2049 Century Park East, Century City. 7:30 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. $ 100 for two people, $ 180 for four, $ 280 for eight; children under 3 are free. Other dates include October 22-24 in downtown LA and November 12-13 in Santa Monica. thewallis.org Pacific Symphony

The orchestra, under the direction of longtime musical director Carl St. Clair, opens the season with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, a new orchestral setting by Wayne Oquins Tower Ascending and Mozarts Piano Concerto No. 17 with Emanuel Ax. Rene and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. A separate concert at 3 p.m. Sunday features Tchaikovsky fifth only. $ 25 to $ 209. pacificsymphony.org Academy Museum

Today is the day! The Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences is finally opening its doors. You’ll find exhibits exploring the arts and crafts of cinema, historical memorabilia including props and costumes, as well as a program of screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., LA Open daily. $ 15 – $ 25; children 17 and under are free; Admission tickets in advance required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org 14th Annual Angel City Jazz Festival

The Three Weekend Showcase for All Things Jazz begins with performances by Mark Dresser 5 and Jeremy Ledbetter Trio, Friday at 8 p.m. at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., Downtown LA For the second night , Corey Fogel Group and Amirtha Kidambis Seniors Share the Stage, Saturday at 8 p.m. at 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Historic Filipinotown. $ 15, $ 25. The festival continues with concerts in other venues from October 8-10 and 14-15. angelcityjazz.com Yellowman

A light-skinned black man and a dark-skinned black woman find their budding romantic relationship complicated by issues of class, race, and colourism, as well as family and community expectations. This is the Orange County premiere of the 1960s drama Dael Orlandersmiths which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2002. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates until October 24. $ 20- $ 39. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com Van Morrison

The legendary singer-songwriter and rock musician and virulent critic of COVID-19 vaccination warrants returns to the Hollywood Bowl, where members of the public must be masked and vaxxed or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in the 72 hours after the show. Blues grand Taj Mahal opens. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 7 p.m. Saturday. $ 29 and more. hollywoodbowl.com Paolo Veneziano: Art and devotion in 14th century Venice

It’s your last weekend to experience this study of the works of the medieval painter that Times art critic Christopher Knight called a must-see exhibit. Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, LA Free; Admission tickets in advance required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu Book of the Night Cruise and Car Show Release

The Autry celebrates the release of Kristin Bedford's new book exploring Mexican-American lowrider culture with a free, family-friendly outdoor event featuring over 100 lowrider cars, live DJs and food offerings as well as a free entry to the museum. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, LA 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org



