Conviva Releases New Data on IGTV’s Growth, Performance and Instagram Share | Business





FOSTER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 30, 2021– Conviva, the continuous measurement platform for streaming media, today released its 2021 IGTV Benchmarks report, detailing how brands are using IGTV as well as how Instagram’s long-form video feature performs overall. The report, which analyzed more than 25,000 accounts, 54,000 IGTV videos, 400 million engagements and 4 billion video views, found that IGTV had grown rapidly since its release in 2018, from a share from 2% in 2019 to a share of 10% of Instagram posts in 2021. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005283/en/ Conviva IGTV 2021 Benchmarks – Social Analytics Report (Graphic: Business Wire) Video is at the heart of every social platform, delivering significantly higher engagement rates and giving brands a new and creative way to reach new audiences, said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. New, longer formats like IGTV in particular offer businesses a way to create a deeper connection with viewers who can fully immerse themselves in the brand. New Instagram formats reign supreme Carousel posts (posts with multiple photos or videos) grew from less than 15% of all posts in 2019 and 2020 to 20% of all posts in 2021. Carousel and IGTV posts together accounted for 30% of all posts. publications in the first half of 2021., double the portion ordered two years previously. Carousel posts had the highest engagement rate of any post format, ranging from 1.2% for brands to 5.4% for sports accounts. Carousels featuring videos increased reach by 17%, 16% more impressions, and 12% more engagements than image-only carousels. Unsurprisingly, stand-alone photo posts grew from a 56% share in 2019 to just over half of all posts in 2020 and 2021, while stand-alone videos grew from almost 30% share in 2019 to 18% in 2021. IGTVs Long Tail Engagement While the majority of video engagements on Instagram traditionally occur on the first day of a post, Conviva has found that IGTV posts have a surprisingly long lifespan. IGTV videos only get 63% of their total views on the first day of posting, compared to 85% for carousels and 72% for standalone Instagram videos. Carousels get 7% of their views on day 3 and beyond, videos 19% and IGTV 29% significantly higher. Short Descriptions Win IGTV posts with the shortest descriptions got the highest engagement, but those shorter descriptions are rarely used. Convivas’ analysis of the engagement rate of 54,000 IGTV videos found that the highest engagement rate for posts occurred when descriptions were between one and 50 characters long. No description, or 0 character, also worked well, while descriptions of 100 to 800 characters had the lowest engagement. Download the full report here. Methodology Conviva analyzed Instagram accounts during the first half of 2021, from January 1 to June 30, compared to the same period in 2020 and 2019. This analysis includes over 25,000 accounts, 54,000 IGTV videos, 400 million engagements and 4 billion video views. The categorized accounts identified include 1,300 accounts in the brand categories: consumer products, service brands, events and locations; media: newspapers, news organizations, news websites and publishers; entertainment: TV / movie networks, TV shows, audio and social content networks; and sports: sports or esports teams, leagues and sporting events. About Conviva Conviva is the census, continuous measurement and engagement platform for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and Stream ID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, technicians, engineering and customer service teams to acquire, engage, monetize and to retain their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney +, Hulu, Paramount +, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity of streaming media. Today, our platform processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting over 500 million unique viewers watching 200 billion streams per year across 4 billion streaming apps on machines. Conviva ensures that digital businesses of all sizes can better deliver every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005283/en/ Paula Winkel, pwinkel @ conviva.com KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING COMMUNICATION SOFTWARE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION SOURCE: Conviva Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 11:00 a.m. / DISC: 09/30/2021 11:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005283/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

