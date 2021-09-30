Keep Bollywood Stars Out of Politics, Please

Frankly and honestly, as I have watched many Bollywood movies and series for a long time, I am able to name several top Indian celebrities from the top of my head.





The poster for the Bollywood film “My Name is Khan” (2013). (Wikimedia)

My favorite actors are Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and my favorite actresses are Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushika Padukone, Anushika Padukone, Anushika Padukone Sharma and Nargis.

How did I come across these famous Indian stars? I heard about it from my friends and others from my sister who is a big fan of Bollywood movies. As for me, I don’t remember how many I’ve watched so far, but I remember movies like “3 Idiots”, “Dangal”, “Peekay”, “Dhoom, Ghajini”, “Taare Zameen By “,” Fana “,” Pathan “,” Raees “,” My name is Khan “,” Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge “,” Kuch Kuch Hota Hai “,” Dilwale “, Zero”, “Fan”, “Ra One “,” Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi “,” Chennai Express “,” Dabangg “,” Bodyguard “,” Sultan “,” Bajrangi Bhaijaan “,” Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham “,” Miser “,” Jhoom Barabar Jhoom ” , “Jab We Met”, “Bharat” and “Barfi” with tenderness. It was in Malaysia where I watched “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” with an Indian friend in a cinema full of people and at the end of the movie we all stood up and clapped for a few minutes.

There is no doubt that an effective way to connect people, regardless of race, religion or creed, is through art. In this regard, the film industry with all its instruments, including producer, director, cast, screenwriter and screenwriter, forms the basis of cinematic art. And art of any type has the remarkable potential to change people’s perspectives on any issue.

In 2017, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism contacted Aamir Khan with a special invitation to travel to Turkey to promote his film Secret superstar. He was greeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. He came to Turkey again in 2020 to shoot the film “Laal Singh Chaddha” and had the opportunity to meet the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdoan. The first lady then tweeted: “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world famous Indian actor, filmmaker and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to hear that Aamir had decided to finish filming his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha in different parts of Turkey. I can’t wait! “

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif spotted during an event at the Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai, India on January 19, 2020 (Photo Getty Images)

It is said that the three Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan refused to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018. However, their meetings with the Turks





Salman Khan attends Mumbai Police’s “Umang 2020” in Mumbai, India on January 19, 2020. (Photo Getty Images)

president and his wife sparked broad discussions in India.

Moreover, following his meeting with the Erdoan family, Aamir Khan had to deal with both backlash and support from Indians in his country. Some critics have even called for a boycott of his film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

It was only recently that Indian superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in Turkey to finish filming the second part of the film, “Tiger 3”. They even met the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism for lunch and it was claimed that Katrina loves Turkish actor Engin Altan Dzyatan who played Erturul, the leader of the Kay tribe in the Turkish series “Resurrection Erturul” . Therefore, I’m sure Katrina and Salman could face a political storm back home as well. Hope there will be more positive than negative feedback for the sake of cultural exchange.

It was mainly because of the five hour time difference between Turkey and Malaysia that I slept most of the time while “Resurrection Erturul” was broadcast live on TV in Turkey. However, several times I have been woken up to the epic music of the show in the middle of the night because of expatriate neighbors, including Indians, watching it live on their laptops.

People, regardless of their nationality, are able to enjoy the rhythm of the music and the spiritual feeling of the films that connect us. Even I have listened to the songs “Teri meri”, “Tum hi ho”, “Tujh mein rab dikhta hai” and “Jeene laga hoon” while driving, reading and resting as they have a special connection with my heart. I believe that we as people find a part of ourselves in songs and actors and actresses, regardless of their race, language, color and religion. Additionally, I really enjoy listening to the unique and calming voices of Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam who is a Pakistani singer but has contributed to many popular songs in Bollywood.

Specifically, people should view these tours with a positive outlook. It is easy to draw conclusions that create a disconnect between people and increase prejudice. The art of music and movies can really have a useful effect on how we perceive different sides and therefore it can be a good idea to persuade Bollywood stars to be a part of a movie or series. in order to instill an optimistic outlook for both countries. .