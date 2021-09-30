Alt-Country pioneer George Frayne, aka Commander Cody, dies at 77

George Frayne, who as frontman of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen fused western swing, jump blues, rockabilly and boogie-woogie with a 1960s philosophy to pave the way for generations of roots-rock, Americana and alternative country. musicians, died Sunday at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was 77 years old.

John Tichy, one of the original members of the group, who is now a professor of engineering at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, said the cause was esophageal cancer.

Although the group only lasted for a decade and had only one Top 10 hit, Mr. Fraynes’ charisma and raucous stage presence along with the Airmens genre sound made them one. cult favorite in 1970s music hotspots like the San Francisco area and Austin, Texas.

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen weren’t the only rock band exploring country music in the early 1970s. The Eagles, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Poco and others tapped a similar vein and made had more commercial success. But fans, and especially other musicians, appreciated the Airmens’ raw authenticity, craftsmanship, and exuberant love for the music they made or, in many cases, recreated.