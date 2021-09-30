Entertainment
Alt-Country pioneer George Frayne, aka Commander Cody, dies at 77
George Frayne, who as frontman of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen fused western swing, jump blues, rockabilly and boogie-woogie with a 1960s philosophy to pave the way for generations of roots-rock, Americana and alternative country. musicians, died Sunday at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was 77 years old.
John Tichy, one of the original members of the group, who is now a professor of engineering at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, said the cause was esophageal cancer.
Although the group only lasted for a decade and had only one Top 10 hit, Mr. Fraynes’ charisma and raucous stage presence along with the Airmens genre sound made them one. cult favorite in 1970s music hotspots like the San Francisco area and Austin, Texas.
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen weren’t the only rock band exploring country music in the early 1970s. The Eagles, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Poco and others tapped a similar vein and made had more commercial success. But fans, and especially other musicians, appreciated the Airmens’ raw authenticity, craftsmanship, and exuberant love for the music they made or, in many cases, recreated.
He said, “We were going to come back and take that good old music back and give it a ’60s and 70s spirit,” said Ray Benson, frontman of Asleep at the Wheel, one of the many bands inspired by Mr. Frayne, during a telephone interview. He saw the craftsmanship and the beauty of the things America left behind.
Mr. Frayne and his band were more comfortable on stage than in the recording studio. They often gave 200 or more shows a year, and they were widely regarded as one of America’s best live bands; their 1974 album Live From Deep in the Heart of Texas, recorded at Armadillo’s world headquarters in Austin, was previously ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 best albums of all time.
He was a comic book character coming to life, Mr Benson said of Mr Frayne. He looked like the wild man, nibbling a cigar and banging on a piano. But he was also an artist, who used the group as a way to express a much bigger picture.
George William Frayne IV was born July 19, 1944 in Boise, Idaho, where his father, George III, was stationed as a pilot during World War II. Soon after, the family moved to Brooklyn, where her father and mother, Katherine (Jones) Frayne, were both artists. The family then moved to Bay Shore on Long Island, near Jones Beach, where George worked the summers as a lifeguard.
Mr. Fraynes’ first marriage, to Sara Rice, ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife, Sue Casanova, and his stepdaughter, Sophia Casanova.
Having learned to play the boogie-woogie piano at the University of Michigan, Mr. Frayne used his musical talent to earn money in beer, joining a series of bands hired to play fraternal nights. He soon teamed up with a group of musicians, including Dr Tichy, who played guitar, and who introduced Mr. Frayne to classical country, especially Bob Wills’ western swing and Buck’s Bakersfield sound. Owens.
Both Mr. Frayne and Dr. Tichy stayed in Michigan for their graduate studies and continued to play at clubs around Ann Arbor. Although they gave a country comeback to students otherwise passionate about protest songs, they were a success. They just needed a name.
Mr. Frayne was a huge fan of old westerns, especially strange ones like the 1935 soap opera The Phantom Empire, in which Gene Autry discovers an underground civilization. Something about sci-fi and retro country clicked for him. He took the stage name Commander Cody, after Commando Cody, the hero of two series from the 1950s, and named his group after the 1951 film Lost Planet Airmen.
He received his master’s degree in sculpture and painting in 1968 and that fall began teaching at Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh, now the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. But he was restless; he returned to Ann Arbor on weekends for concerts, and when Bill Kirchen, the lead guitarist of The Lost Planet Airmen, moved to Berkeley and encouraged others to follow, Mr. Frayne left academia and s’ is directed to the west.
The San Francisco scene was still under the sway of acid rock, but the East Bay was more eclectic. Soon the group was opening act for acts like the Grateful Dead and later Led Zeppelin and Alice Cooper.
The Lost Planet aviators have grown to eight core members, several of whom share the duties of lead singer; there were often 20 or more on stage, dancing, playing kazoo, and even, in some adult-only shows, stripping. Their music was lively and rhythmic, centered on Mr. Frayne, who was sitting or just as often standing at his piano, long hair and bare-chested, beating beers and keys.
A Profile of 1970 in Rolling Stone, a year before the band released their debut album, titled Commander Cody and His Lost Airmen, one of America’s best unknown rock ‘n’ roll groups today.
At first, the Lost Airmens ‘country rockin’ didn’t really fit in anywhere – neither in the post-hippie Bay area nor in Nashville, where they were booed from the stage in a 1973 concert, the crowd. shouting Get your hair cut!
We didn’t think about bringing anyone in, Mr Frayne told Rolling Stone. We were just having a good time, picking and playing and earning a few extra bucks.
In 1971, the group released their first album, Lost in the Ozone. It spawned a surprise single, a cover of Charlie Ryans’ 1955 rockabilly song Hot Rod Lincoln, with Mr. Frayne speaking quickly through the lyrics:
They arrested me and they put me in jail
And I called my pappy to put down my deposit.
And he said, son, you’re gonna take me to drink
If you don’t stop driving this Lincoln hot rod!
It was this song, and the band’s frequent trips to Austin, that allowed them to find their place, nesting among the seekers and weirdos who crammed into the city and built its music scene.
They were plowing new turf, even though they were doing it with heirloom seeds, Austin reporter Joe Nick Patoski said in an interview.
But Hot Rod Lincoln’s success haunted them, especially when they tried to go too far beyond their fan base.
Their success got them cataloged as a new release group, so the record label’s costumes were on the hunt for the next Hot Rod Lincoln, Patoski said.
In 1974, they signed with Warner Bros. Records, but relentless pressure to produce new music and the group’s mediocre album sales eventually separated them from a story documented in the 1976 book Starmaking Machinery: The Odyssey of an Album, by Geoffrey Stokes.
The only thing worse than selling yourself, Mr Frayne told Mr Stokes, is selling yourself and not getting bought.
After the group split up in 1977, Mr. Frayne continued to perform with various reinforcement groups, still as Commander Cody. In 2009, he reformed the Lost Planet Airmen, mainly with new members, and released an album, Dopers, Drunks and Everyday Losers.
He also returned to art, make Pop Art portraits musicians like Jerry Garcia and Sarah Vaughan gathered in a 2009 book, Art, Music and Life and experimenting with video production.
As a musician he had another minor hit, Two Triple Cheese, Side Order of Fries, in 1980. But it was the song video, directed by John Dea, that really stood out: A Fast Pace, low-tech (by today’s standards) mash-up of 1950s lunch counter culture and hot rod misdeeds, it won an Emmy and is now part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art .
