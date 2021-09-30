



Home Events Charity events and live music at Sebastian Weekend from October 1-3 Go out this weekend and enjoy the good weather in Sebastian. Along with all the great live music around town, there will be two worthy charity events: the Great Bike-Bar-A-Thon and the Hunt for Hope. The Grand Bike-Bar-A-Thon raises funds for the Marine Resources Council (MRC) and Hunt for Hope raises funds for inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) research. Both events will start on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Friday October 1: 3:00 p.m. Greg and Brian to Capt Hirams Sandbar

5:00 p.m. Dinner (open to the public) (Cost $) at the American Legion Post 189 (807 Louisiana Sebastian Ave.)

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 p.m. Robert Johnson at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co.

6.30 p.m. Lil Lin Band at the Pareidolia Brewing Company

7:00 p.m. Nayme Brand Band at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:00 p.m. Tumbleweed at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

7:30 p.m. Bullet theory to Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Raisin ‘Cain at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Saturday October 2: 12:00 p.m. Le Bon Temps (Food Truck) at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. (until 6:00 p.m.)

12:00 pm Oktoberfest with International Polka Band (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

12:30 p.m. Great Bike-Bar-A-Thon Charity Bicycle Pub Crawl with the Marine Resources Council (MRC) from Pareidolia Brewing Company

12:30 p.m. 9th Annual Hunt for Hope at Riverview Park

1:00 p.m. Iris at Tiki Bar & Grill

1:00 p.m. Ukulele choir lesson at Pareidolia Brewing Company

2:00 p.m. 3 Ring Circus at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

3:00 p.m. Jeff Marquis to Capt Hirams Sandbar

4:00 p.m. Jon Parrot at The Old Fish House in Grant

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House

6:00 p.m. Joe Reid & Heartland at Barefoot Bay Lakeside (Must have a Barefoot Bay resident or guest pass)

7:00 p.m. Retro Active Daze at Tiki Bar & Grill

7:30 p.m. Tom Jackson Band to Capt Hirams Sandbar

8:30 p.m. Kome Back Kid at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Sunday October 3: 12:00 PM Bangkok Thai Style Food (Food Truck) starts at Mash Monkeys Brewing Co. (until 6:00 PM)

1:00 p.m. NFL Game Day at Capt Hirams Sandbar

2:00 p.m. Gary Hoey at Earl’s Hideaway Lounge

2:00 p.m. Low Key Duo at Tiki Bar & Grill

5:00 p.m. Live music at Mulligans Beach House Would you like us to spotlight your business entertainment or event? Email me at [email protected]. Subscribe to Sebastian Daily free newsletter for a chance to win free lunches and merchandise! Copyright 2021 SebastianDaily.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Andy Hodges was born in Annapolis, Maryland, and raised in Jupiter, Florida. He has been a radio and television personality since the mid-1980s. He has worked for WFLX-TV (Fox 29), WIRK, WLIZ, WIXI, WKSY, WRMF and others. In 1994 Andy took a hiatus from broadcasting and worked as a software and systems engineer for various companies in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2002, he returned to Florida and settled in Sebastian, where Andy’s family has lived for over 45 years. He returned to the broadcasting industry in 2005. Andy joined Sebastian Daily as editor in 2016. Previous Great Bike-Bar-A-Thon Charity Bicycle Pub Crawl with the Marine Resources Council (MRC) Next Sebastian mayor attacked after discussing offensive flag at resident’s home

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sebastiandaily.com/events/charity-events-and-live-music-in-sebastian-weekend-of-october-1st-3rd-30958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos