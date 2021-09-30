James Bond’s future needs “something pretty radical,” says Q actor





With Daniel Craig officially leaving the role of James Bond following the release ofNo time to dienext week the hunt for a new 007 will begin next year. In addition to finding a new actor to play the iconic character, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson must also decide how the series will advance both narratively and thematically. Are they going to keep the tone and characters from the Craig era or do something totally different? Appearing in the most recent episode of the Just for the variety Podcast Hosted by Marc Malkin, Ben Whishaw (the actor who plays the gadget-master Q), was asked about the future. In particular, Malkin touched on the subject of Bond being black, gay, or female. Whishaw explained that intellectual property must continually evolve and adapt if it is to remain relevant. This is exactly what Casino Royale made in 2006, eschewing the silliness of past installments in favor of the grounded and more cynical attitudes reflected in post 9/11 spy films like Bourne’s identity. “There have been 25 movies. It’s not like people are starving to see this kind of iteration of the character,” the actor said. “And I think if they want to continue with that character in the franchise, I think you can blow it up and do it. I don’t know what it should be, but it feels like it should be something quite radical [and] something really different. It must change, it must continue to change. We’re in different times now. But yes, we’ll see. I guess there will always be people who want it to stay the way it used to be. And they’re important because they love these movies, but I just think you can do both. You can honor character and tradition and you can advance them too. I think you have to do it if it doesn’t become some kind of museum piece. “ No time to dieopening in US theaters next Friday (October 8) represents an unprecedented step forward for the long-running franchise in terms of its first mainstream audience Bind title to be produced by an American filmmaker: Cary Fukunaga. Video of NO TIME TO DIE | Get Tickets Now | In U.S. theaters October 8

