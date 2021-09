Super Bowl Halftime Show to Star Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

LOS ANGELES – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are from Southern California. Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group NWA, which made a major mark in hip-hop culture and the music industry. with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for the birth of rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige’s # 1 hit song “Family Affair”. “The opportunity to play the Super Bowl halftime show, and doing it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.” Southern California native Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar are among the headliners for the February Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. This is the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will co-produce the show at halftime. The game and the halftime show will be broadcast live on NBC. All five musical artists have accumulated 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement their show would be “a story in the making.” Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige, and Lamar join roster of famous musicians who have performed at Super Bowl halftime shows including Beyonce, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and more recently The weekend. The NFL and Pepsi will team up to support the launch of Regional School # 1, a magnetic high school in South Los Angeles. It is slated to open to students next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District. The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young. It will offer an educational model focused on the theme of integrated design, technology and entrepreneurship. “This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Megan K. Reilly, Acting Superintendent of LA Unified. “We are delighted with the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

