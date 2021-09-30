Bollywood actresses, who were ashamed of their bodies and applauded the Trollers

Bodily shame is a sin, but unfortunately some people find it fun to troll others for their bodily measure. Whether for good or bad reasons, some people keep judging women’s bodies, and women for their bodies and pointing out their flaws. Women are expected to have perfectly toned bodies even after giving birth to a baby and going through huge changes. Either way, they get extremely rude comments and reviews from anonymous people online and people in the real world. Above all, actresses are always under surveillance for their appearance and thus become frequent victims.

Additionally, the unrealistic beauty standards of the Bollywood industry have made trolling brutal for actresses. In addition to coping with their busy schedules, they have to deal with bodily detractors and their callous comments. Yet divas prove that they are confident in their bodies and flaunt their imperfections. Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who got ashamed of their bodies from “Too Fat” to “Too Thin”, and everything in between.

# 1. Neha Dhupia

Fat shaming is not OK, but people just don’t get it. They comment on others because they are “too fat” or “too skinny”. After becoming the mother of her first child, Mehr, Neha Dhupia was ruthlessly trolled online for gaining weight.

However, the Chup chup ke The actress, who is known for her bold lifestyle choices, said she was not disturbed by the remarks. In an interview, Neha also said, “But I want to approach this issue as a bigger issue because the shame of fat has to end for everyone, not just the celebrities.”

# 2. Vidya Balan

The truth Sherni Bollywood actress Vidya Balan always takes a stand against unrealistic beauty standards. She had revealed that she didn’t want to appear slimmer in her photos than she really is. In addition, the Dirty image The actress has been asked to start exercising and lose weight by anonymous people online. In an interview with The Times of India, Vidya said, “I have had hormonal issues my whole life. It is probably because of the judgment I have made around my body. When I was a teenager people would say to me, “You have such a pretty face, why don’t you lose weight? “

# 3. Sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to trolls and bodily shame. The Dabangg The actress has often been the subject of humiliating and rude comments on her social media posts. Additionally, the actress struggled to cope with the people who harassed her for her weight as a child. Surprisingly, even after losing weight after becoming an actress, the trolls followed her like a shadow.

Sonakshi Sinha had felt angry, hurt and even numb, but she didn’t give up. Instead, she took her Instagram account and uploaded a video with the caption: “For years I was trolled because of my weight. I never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem … pun intended.

# 4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

You must be surprised after seeing the name of one of the most beautiful women in the world, on this list. Unfortunately, people have the audacity to troll Aishwarya Rai for her looks. The Sarabjit The actress had gained weight during and after her pregnancy with her daughter, Aaradhya. People had attacked her online for her transformation, but she hadn’t paid any attention.

However, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, could not tolerate this and stood up for her. He had said, “Yes, she is a public figure, but people forget that she is also a woman and now a mother and there is a line that should not be crossed. I never speak this way of any woman and it is obviously not gracious for anyone to speak of her like that either.

# 5. Deepika padukone

Another surprising name in the list is Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The About Shanti the actress was also ashamed of the body for being “too skinny”. Deepika had posted a photo on her social media displaying her beautiful dress and impeccable look. But unfortunately, some people had started posting hateful comments about her photo and called her “too skinny”.

People have even fallen to the level of posting mean comments saying “Have some food” and “She is malnourished”. However, the Queen of Bollywood chose to remain silent and let people say whatever they wanted.

# 6. Zareen Khan

The Hate Story 3 The actress is known for her chubby and daring look. Zareen is often trolled for her weight and size. Above all, the actress was ashamed of her stretch marks in one of her photos. However, she knows how to slap people, who troll others for their looks and measurements.

She had checked her Instagram and posted a collage of two of her old photos, one from Class 9 and one from Class 12, and in a long post she wrote: “I never leave comments or people’s ideas about me bother. me. Because it’s my life and my body and I alone have the right to decide what I’m going to do with it… With weight loss there have been a lot of stretch marks but instead of being ashamed of it and trying to hide it, I believe in spreading it out. I feel like a tigress with her stripes ”.

# 7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl Bollywood, which is famous for its humanitarian work and exceptional acting skills, is nothing new to trolls. Priyanka had revealed that she was ashamed of not fitting unrealistic beauty standards. On the talk show, View, she said, “Before I became an actress, I met a producer-director about acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at the time; I was Miss World. Said everything was not right with me He said my nose was not in proportion, my body shape was not in proportion.

The Dostana The actress further added that her body weight inevitably fluctuates and said: “There is a misconception about what our body should look like. Especially when you are in business you put on a few pounds and people put on you. shame. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I’m Indian so I have Holi, Diwali, and my body fluctuates and that’s fine with me “.

# 8. Anushka sharma

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil The actress has managed to find a place for herself in the industry as well as in the hearts of millions of people. The beautiful actress had received criticism from all sides for having opted for plastic surgery and lip filling.

After his appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan in 2014, people commented on her lip enhancement surgery and said several nasty things to her. But Anushka had stood firm and said that she was “a human and not perfect”. In addition, the Jab Harry met Sejal The actress also said, “I didn’t think I had to let the world know before improving my lips. It’s my body and my decision. It was my decision and it was done for the sake of my look. in my movie “Bombay Velvet”. ”

# 9. Ileana DCruz

When it comes to bodily humiliation, Ileana never missed an opportunity to speak out about and resolve the issue. The Barfi! actress, was often teased for her body type and was subjected to bodily shame at the age of 12. As a result, it left a deep psychological impact on her. Ileana has struggled with body dysmorphic disorder and depression, but people never stop shaming her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Rustom The actress said, “It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they say doesn’t matter. What you feel about yourself is the most important. And that’s something that you feel about yourself. I tell myself every day. ”

Responding to comments from one of her Instagram followers, Ileana said, “I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body. No one has. I’ve been criticized for my body type, but I’m trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals. ”

#ten. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Saawariya actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is a confident and successful woman. While the actress is no stranger to trolls, at times she is faced with fluctuating self-esteem. From her measurements to her choice of outfits, Sonam has been trolled several times. In an essay, Sonam revealed that she began to hate her appearance without even reading the tabloid articles highlighting her flaws.

Addressing his weight issues and relentless trolling, Sonam opened up in an interview with Buzzfeed. The Veere Di Wedding The actress had said, “I was constantly worried that if I was asked to dance in a backless choli, rolls of back fat would betray me like an industry impostor. No one was lining up to buy tickets to see. cellulite. The ball is in the media court to celebrate fit bodies over lean bodies, and to know the difference. I now know that there is nothing wrong with stretch marks, cellulite or scars . They are markers of our growth. There is beauty in their reality. ”

Imagining a world with everyone looking the same is boring. Fortunately, we all have different shapes and sizes, and therefore, we should celebrate our body and love it.

