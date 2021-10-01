Academy museum finds good intentions in messy film story

Nestled in the new Cinema Academy Museum, which opened Thursday in Los Angeles, is a surprisingly modest exhibit of major Oscars. The museum, after all, is the latest venture of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that each year invariably entertains, ignites and amazes moviegoers of all tastes and critical beliefs with this garish bacchanal. of self-esteem known as the Oscars.

Since the academies focus on everything Oscar-related, his latest production could have played into the event even more. Yet while the awards are invariably large, just like Hollywood, this is largely an academy endeavor, as the many nods to Steven Spielberg underscore that the long-delayed museum has embraced a delicate and complicated file to accentuate the positive, to borrow the title of an Oscar nominated song. The industry’s ugliness, racism and sexism are directly addressed, but the emphasis is on diversity and pluralism, not on past and present sins. Call it a museum of good intentions.

The 20 statuettes of the important Oscars gallery underline this idea. The oldest is the Sunrise award for best photography in 1929, the first year of the ceremony and the only year the academy has divided its main honors between a unique, artistic image and an exceptional film; the latter was given to Wings and is not exhibited. The most recent is the 2017 Best Adapted Screenplay award for Moonlight, which is part of an inclusive lineup that includes Best Actor (Sidney Poitier), Costume Design (Eiko Ishioka), Documentary (The Times of Harvey Milk) and the song (Up Where We Belong).