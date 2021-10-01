Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Bavarian Days, Live Music & Comedy in Minturn and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 10/1/21

Last weekend for gondola rides

Sunday marks the last day for the Eagle Bahn Gondola (# 19) to Lionshead and the Gondola (# 1) to Vail Village until the resort opens for the 2021-2022 season on November 12.

Vail Daily Archives

Observe the fall colors using the cable cars. The One Gondola (# 1) in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (# 19) in Lionshead are open until Sunday.

Want to climb? Pick a trail like Berry Picker Trail in Lionshead or Cabin Trail out of Vail Village and reward yourself by going down one of the gondolas (the descent is a wonderful way to be on your knees). Or, let your legs and lungs rest and take the lift from the base to the top. Bike transport passes can be purchased at the Vail and Lionshead ticket offices if you wish to ride trails. Just be sure to check out the map and ride according to your own ability level.

However you use the gondolas, enjoy the views and spend time at the top. Views of the Gore Range and Holy Cross Mountain are iconic from this elevation, with Eagles Nest atop Lionshead at 10,350 vertical feet above sea level. Mid Vail sits at 10,250 vertical feet above sea level.

After your walk or hike, stop at one of the mountain restaurants to refuel. Or grab a Lionshead Base Activity Pass and try out some of the fun attractions at Epic Discovery at Eagles Nest. The Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster and Summer Tubes provide family fun with unique views.

If you have your Epic Pass for the 2021-22 season, you have free access to the gondolas. Otherwise, tickets are $ 45 for adults, $ 38 for seniors and military, $ 29 for youth and children 12 and under, travel free with a paying adult. For more information, visit vail.com.

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs October 1-10. Look for deals like this Ahi Tuna Appetizer paired with Russells Wine in Vail.

Courtesy photo

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week begins this Friday and runs through October 10. Take advantage of specials of $ 20.21 at over two dozen restaurants in Vail and Beaver Creek.

To strategize on how you can take advantage of as many offers as possible, go to dinnerataltitude.com to see all of the specials that are on offer. Some offers to note:

The second – Vail

2 tacos and a homemade margarita for $ 20.21

Moes Original BBQ – Lionshead:

Large Double Family Pack (feeds 3-4 people): 1 pound of meat (choice: pork, chicken, turkey), 2 pints of sides, choice of bread (buns, cornbread or a combo of both) for 20 , $ 21

Russells – Vail

Choose any appetizer with a glass of wine for $ 20.21

Friends – Vail

3 street tacos and a margarita or a special dessert for $ 20.21

If you haven’t seen your favorite restaurant, keep checking the website to see if it has joined. Hotel specials include 30% off standard room rates at Grand Hyatt Vail and 25% off all units at Antlers of Vail.

Wherever you decide to dine or stay, call to reserve in advance. These offers are very popular and you don’t want to be turned down if the restaurants aren’t for you. For a full list of promotions, visit Diningataltitude.com.

Bavarian Days at Beaver Creek

The Bavarian Days at Beaver Creek will feature German-style food, beer and music this Saturday and Sunday.

Vail Daily Archives

If you haven’t had enough Bavarian-style pretzels and beer, fear not, we have Bavarian Days in Beaver Creek this Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

The village of Beaver Creek will provide the perfect backdrop to enjoy a fall weekend in the high country. After enjoying a hike or bike ride on Beaver Creek Mountain, stop to listen to some authentic Bavarian music and food, including pretzels and, of course, German-style beer.

Kids can also let off steam on the weekends with five bouncy houses to jump into as well as an arts and crafts area. And there will be plenty of hoops.

Take the time to shop and possibly find some sales and don’t forget Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week with all kinds of deals priced at $ 20.21.

Minturn Hometown Throwdown

Minturn hosts live music and comedy this weekend before closing the Little Beach Amphitheater for the season.

Courtesy photo

The Town of Minturn and the Minturn Community Fund are closing the summer season at the Little Beach Amphitheater with live music and events this weekend.

The second annual Minturn Hometown Throwdown will feature local musicians at multiple venues outside of Minturn between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday. Here is the lineup of Hometown Throwdown artists and more information can be found at minturn.org :

The present :

1:00 p.m. Chris Devine

2:30 p.m. Sounds Fi

Kirby Cosmos BBQ Bar:

2:00 p.m. Le Tourne-Niveaux Revue Trio

4 pm Jean Flaherty

5:30 p.m. Skip Dog

The living room :

3:00 Hardscrabble

7:00 Jennifer Mack

Small beach amphitheater:

3:30 p.m. Primal J and the Neanderthals

5:30 p.m. Schwing Papa

The fall comedy show Too Funny for Their Own Gourd was created to bring lightness and laughter to the valley. The comics will take the stage and launch the jokes on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Liz Ferron, a local radio personality on 97.7 KZYR the Zephyr and 104.7 KKVM The Mile. Ferron has also been doing stand-up for years and wanted to bring together local and regional talent for the inhabitants.

After Ferron opens the show, Denver-based comedian Pam VanNostern will cover current events in a smart way. Zach Maas, also from Denver, will headline the show. You might recognize his name because he recently made headlines on the Vail Comedy Show.

Tickets are $ 10, his BYOB and local band The Altitones will perform after the comedy show. For more information, visit their Facebook page .

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Capture the essence of fall by attending the annual Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tim Mossholder for Unsplash

It’s pumpkin time, and instead of buying a few at the grocery store, spend a day picking that special pumpkin with your family at Brush Creek Park at the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch on Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Eagle Ranch Community Gardens.

In addition to pumpkins, there will be lots of fun things for the kids to do, like bouncy houses, a climbing wall, and games. Let kids express their artistic side with Art by Dewey Dabbles and Patterns of Joy Sewing as well as have their face painted. Also look for the fire and ambulance trucks on display in the park.

Take care of your hunger by visiting the hot dog stand and bake sale at Brush Creek Park and enjoy live music throughout the day.

This annual event is sponsored by the Eagle Ranch Homeowners Association and presented by Cub Scout Pack 229. Go to eagleoutside.com for more information.