Award-winning actor Delroy Lindo named 2021 Alumnus of the Year





For more than 25 years, San Francisco State University has recognized outstanding alumni for their countless contributions to the life of the Bay Area and beyond. This year, the University selected four alumni who exemplify the talent and motivation of many Gators to be inducted into the San Francisco State Alumni Hall of Fame. SF State President Lynn Mahoney and the college community will honor the new inductees at a celebration and dinner on Friday, November 12 at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco. Our inductees have inspired others with their successful careers in journalism, green technology and sports media. These are shining examples of all the places a San Francisco state degree can take you, said Nicole Lange, associate vice president of alumni relations and academic engagement. I am honored that, for the first time since 2019, we can celebrate these four remarkable alumni in person. Alumnus of the year Delroy Lindo License, Cinema, 04 Actor Delroy Lindo has appeared in movies, on television and on stage. He has appeared in several films directed by Spike Lee, including Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), Clockers (1995) and most recently Da 5 Bloods (2020), for which he won a New York Film Critics Circle Award for its interpretation. of a Vietnam veteran. Other movie credits include Get Shorty (1995), Ransom (1996), The Cider House Rules (1999), and Gone in 60 Seconds (2000). He has recently won numerous accolades and awards for his work on the four seasons of the CBS series The Good Fight. While in his fifties, he received a BA from the State of SF and later a Masters of Fine Arts from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University. He returned to SF State in 2021 to deliver the keynote address at the School of Theaters farewell ceremony. Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees Ted griggs BA, Radio and Television (now Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts), 84 Ted Griggs has worked at NBC Universal for over 20 years, most recently as Group President and Head of Strategic Production and Programming for NBC Sports. Under his leadership, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, along with its sister network Comcast SportsNet California, has become Northern California’s premier source for live game coverage, local live and online sports news, debate and discussion. analyzes. During his tenure, Comcast SportsNet won a total of 60 local Emmy awards and three Beacons, cable television awards for excellence in public affairs. In 2008, the San Jose Mercury News ranked Griggs as one of the Bay Area’s 25 Most Powerful Athletes, and he has remained in the top five since then. Emilie Kirsch BA, Special Major (Sustainable Urban Development), 08 Emily Kirsch is an entrepreneur and investor with a particular interest in clean energy and green technologies. She is the Founder and CEO of Powerhouse and Managing Partner of its investment arm, Powerhouse Ventures. The Oakland-based companies, which were launched in 2013, partner and fund companies and investors working in cleantech innovation. Prior to forming Powerhouse, she worked with Van Jones, a former adviser to President Obama, to launch the Green Jobs Corps’ first solar jobs training program, Oaklands. She appeared on the San Francisco Business Times 2020 list of Most Influential Women in Bay Area Businesses. Doug Menuez BA, Journalism, 81 Doug Menuez is an award-winning photojournalist who has photographed the famine in Ethiopia, the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, the AIDS crisis, the drug wars, and presidential elections and campaigns. He has also been commissioned by global brands like Coca-Cola and Microsoft to create portraits of notable people including Mother Theresa and Bill Clinton. From 1985 to 2000, he documented the daily private lives of Silicon Valley innovators such as Steve Jobs. This project became a book, Fearless Genius: The Digital Revolution in Silicon Valley 1985 2000, which was published in 2014. In 2005, the Stanford University Library acquired its extensive archive of over one million photographs and created the Douglas Menuez Photographic Collection at Stanford University. Library. Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications

