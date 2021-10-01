Restaurant Review: Papa’s Coneys and Wraps





Talitas has a long and proud history on the Columbus food scene. It’s called the Columbus Loved First Burrito, and it sounds like the truth. in the city. Although the burrito market is much more crowded these days, Talitas is still in the game, managing locations on Hayden Run and Dublin Road, and has branched out a bit too; adding Coney Dogs to its lineup. Perhaps an unconventional addition, these Coney offerings have, in turn, launched a whole new empire: Dads Coneys and Wraps. Dads Coneys debuted in the summer at the Graceland Mall. In doing so, he created the quintessential coney joint neighborhood. It’s also very inexpensive, and that’s a high compliment. Most basic items cost less than $ 5. Modern hot dog stores usually have a plethora of unusual dog garnish options; peanut butter, kimchi, truffle oil. It won’t happen here. Dads are classic down to the core, so House Coney starts with a soft, low-browed white bun filled with a beef dog (properly firm and plump) smothered in chili coney sauce and sprinkled onions for a bright crunch. nothing greedy or unusual here. He’s just a good old man coney dog ($ 3.25). If you need a different exotic garnish, you can get the Coleslaw Dog instead. Regular Coney Dog Or venture into other menu items, like the Loose Beef Sandwich ($ 3.45). It was an irresistible choice, especially because it’s something that seems old-fashioned that is rarely found in the culinary scene of this century. For the uninitiated, a bulk beef sandwich is literally loose ground beef, finely chopped, so that it naturally clumps and stays on the sandwich. At Dads Coneys, the beef is served with pickles and mustard as it goes beyond the limits of a more sophisticated split bun. The sandwich was warmly received by adults for its artisanal charm, noting that the pickle and mustard elements offered just enough interest. The same sandwich was also condemned by the youngest because it was not a burger. So your mileage may vary. Loose Beef Sandwich Change the context a bit, though: you can also order loose beef in a wrap. So this is his It’s an enchilada! Dads Coneys returns to the original Talitas with its smothered wrap option. It’s a tortilla, stuffed with meat and topped with enchilada sauce with cheese. Generous levels of toppings and savory sauce make the wrap heavy and filling, and still a steal at $ 5.99. For those who love pulled poultry, there is also a sandwich and smothered wrap option with chicken. Smothered Bulk Beef and Cheese Wrap To complement the traditional coney scene established by dads, there is fries and toddlers ($ 2.99). Both hot and crackling in every way. Toddler basket The fries, however, pair particularly well with coney sauce and cheese ($ 6.99). So it’s a meal, instead of a side. Papas Coney Fries Dads recently introduced a vegetarian dog to its lineup, and its menu also has a few other vegetarian options, including a bean and cheese wrap. You can find Dads Coneys and Wraps at 128 Graceland Blvd. It’s open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. to serve lunch and dinner (and snacks). The business is closed on Sundays. For more information visit dadsconeysandwraps.com. All photos from Susan Post Dads host a few dinner tables Papas Coneys and Wraps at 128 Graceland Blvd.

