Liverpool welcomes new television and film studios to ‘Hollywood of the North’





Liverpool, which currently hosts productions such as Sky’s “Funny Girl” and Channel 4’s “The Curse”, will open a new film and television production studio in the city on Monday. Called The Depot, it is located near downtown and major highways and is made up of two 20,000 square foot units with soundproofing. It is also close to the site of the future Littlewoods Studios. The opening is in part a response to the production boom in the UK, which saw Liverpool – the birthplace of “Free Guy” star Jodie Comer and “Cracker” scribe Jimmy McGovern – become the second most filmed city in the country, often overtaking New York. or London, which earned it the nickname “Hollywood of the North”. Recent titles shot in the city include “Peaky Blinders”, “Doctor Who” and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming film “The Batman”. The studio has received a £ 17million funding commitment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund. The Liverpool city region also recently partially funded McGovern’s BBC drama “Time” starring Sean Bean, which was filmed in the city. Liverpool Film Office (LFO), which runs The Depot, also intends to form training initiatives with local businesses to build talent with the aim of encouraging productions to stay in the city for as long as possible and to generate an economic boost of £ 24 million for the Region. The Depot will also have the advantage of creating 360 new jobs and 760 indirect jobs. “We campaigned for studios before Samuel L Jackson roamed the city in a kilt! LFO chief Lynn Saunders said, referring to Jackson’s film “The 51st State,” which was filmed in the city. “During these years we have been very creative in coming up with alternatives to productions that need more than the places in our region – but to now be able to show two huge specially designed structures, which will be filled with teams and stars, filmmakers can truly unleash their creativity in Liverpool. “For us, it is more than a space for the sets, it is an opportunity to build a production center in the region of the city, where we can integrate the local network of filming infrastructures and develop opportunities training program to maintain Liverpool’s leading position in the industry. ” “I love that Liverpool have these new TV and film studios,” McGovern said. “Everyone knows how great the city is for hosting productions, but we can’t always complete a shoot here due to limited studio capacity. “These new studios will be a huge boost for the industry and especially for the extremely talented army of people who make the magic happen offscreen, as they will save a lot of time having to travel to other studios elsewhere. . “

