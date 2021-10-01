Arts, Beats & Eats Gets 4th Largest Audience Yet; $ 389K to donate





The organizers of Arts, Beats & Eats announced Thursday that the festival generated $ 389,133 in charitable donations over this year’s Labor Day weekend. This is the largest annual amount raised in the festival’s 23-year history and brings AB&E lifetime charitable donations to over $ 6 million, said director Jon Witz. The money will go to a range of community organizations in the Detroit metro area. This year’s pool was calculated from reduced admission revenue, beverage sales, on-site donations, and community initiatives. A year after dropping out of the festival amid the pandemic, Arts, Beats & Eats drew around 375,000 spectators to record the fourth-highest attendance since its inception in 1998, Witz said. AB&E also announced that it has collected around 3,000 pounds of food from customers who donated canned food for reduced entry. Approximately 2,500 meals will be distributed by the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan to those in need. Dollar donations collected at the festival gates in Royal Oak generated approximately $ 10,500, with a matching donation of $ 10,000 from Kroger. The funds will be shared by several food banks in the region. Of the total funds raised, over $ 192,000 went to organizations in Royal Oak, which has hosted Arts, Beats & Eats since 2009. Details were announced at a media event Thursday at the Troy headquarters of Flagstar Bank, the festival’s main sponsor. Arts, Beats & Eats 2021 charity allocation Box office product of $ 82,500: Berths Dutton Farms Forgotten harvest HAVEN Oakland County Lighthouse Detroit Metro Youth Clubs Angel Soldiers Stage directors The children’s center The Rainbow Connection The Ted Lindsay Foundation’s ESPOIR Center America Volunteers Produces beverages of $ 110,482.89: Almost home To build Ferndale High School Marching Band Royal Oak High School Interaction Center of life Michigan Pet Fund Milford Huron Valley Lions Club Royal Oak Dance Team Royal Oak Titans, Inc. Saint Paul Lutheran Church Starlites Parents Club Take one Happy Feet team Parking revenues included $ 91,372.47 at the Royal Oak Parks & Recreation Deparment. An additional $ 13,642 went to: Royal Oak First Presbyterian Church Royal Oak First United Methodist Church Sainte-Marie Catholic Church Cultural entertainment organizations received $ 11,970: Arts and Falls Michigan Science Center Royal Oak Children’s Choir Sphinx organization The Priority Health Zumbathon celebration generated $ 10,865.99 for HAVEN. Other donations of $ 57,800 were divided between: Michigan Autism Alliance Miracle Children’s Network Middle ground Detroit Music Prize Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Easter Seals Miracle League Ferncare Judson Center Lucky Fin Project Detroit Metro Youth Clubs Motherhood Justice Open-handed pantry Royal Oak Animal Shelter Royal Oak Civic Fund Royal Oak Police Donation Fund Royal Oak PTA Royal Oak Schools Performing Arts Committee

