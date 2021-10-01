Entertainment
Go inside with “Glee” actor Darren Criss
WASHINGTON, DC There were only a few, but the fact that even a handful of customers at the Kennedy Center The 50th anniversary celebration concert also attended the opening night five decades ago and is a testament to the legacy of the royal venue.
Then it was the premiere of Leonard Bernsteins Mass who first welcomed guests to the Empire of the Arts named in memory of President John F. Kennedy.
On that September night, Kennedy’s daughter Caroline and granddaughter Rose Schlossberg waved to the crowd, Caroline saying her father believed the American arts should be celebrated in our nation’s capital.
There was also Bernstein, like the National Symphony Orchestra interprets the overture to Candide, accentuated by his plunging violins.
The event, presented as The Kennedy Center at 50, airs October 1 on PBS.
Hosted by the Audra McDonald always elegant, this return to live events at the Washington DC venue was determined to cover genres and styles of music, with stars from TikTok (Barlow & Bear), the luminaries of Broadway (Kelli Ohara) and hip-hop visionaries (D Smoke) sharing the stage.
The first lady, Dr Jill Biden, also joined in the celebration, which received a prolonged standing ovation when she surprised attendees to put on the show.
The arts lift our eyes above the fray and heal broken bones in our hearts, she said.
The evening of sublime performances included opera icon Rene Fleming causing chills while singing Rachmaninoff (Spring Waters Op. 14, No. 11); Broadway star Joshua Henry extracting the raw power of Sam Cooke (A change will come); eccentric pop-punk pianist Ben Folds and Mo Willems presenting Your Own Story; and at the foot of the fleet Broadway Must-See Tony Yazbeck tap dancing powerfully on Gershwin (Slap That Bass) alongside National Symphony Orchestra bassist Charles Nilles.
More highlights from “Kennedy Center at 50”:
Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves
A pair of jazz icons, bassist McBride and singer reeves led to a standing ovation prompting the Duke Ellington / Irving Mills classic, It Dont Mean a Thing (If It Aint Got That Swing). The start of the slow burn, with McBrides’ deep bass settling into your bones, gave way to a high octane version of the song like violinist Ray Chen the added texture and distinctly hoarse voice of Reeves moaned. The musicians were joined by tap dancers John and Léo Manzari as well as three pairs of Lindy Hop experts who elevated an already joyful performance into a sensory feast.
Bettye Lavette
The visceral soul of LaVette was on display during Your Turn to Cry and its performance of the Beatles Blackbird. Dressed in a dark pinstripe suit, the little singer was joined by Folds on piano, McBride on bass, Keb Mo on guitar, Carl Allen on drums and Chris Thile, Rachael Price and Gaby Moreno on haunting vocals for Cry, LaVette’s voice steeped in emotions clawing to break free. For Blackbird, LaVette turned the sparse ballad into a part of jazzy prayer and part of dramatic lyrics.
Darren criss
Darren criss chameleon abilities are well regarded, but the singer-actor remains surprised by his unique interpretation of I Dreamed a Dream, one of the centerpieces of Les Misérables. Classically dressed in a black tuxedo, Criss rocked an acoustic guitar for a country version of the thoughtful ballad, his atypical phrasing giving him a folk-pop vibe worthy of the classic Dan Fogelberg.
Common
The already eclectic lineup of artists was turned upside down when actor-activist-hip-hop Common unbilled in the show went backstage in a teal velvet suit. He paced the stage with restless energy, unfolding his socially conscious raps. We kill each other, that’s part of the plot / I wish the hate would stop, he implored during Black America Again. Backing Common was the captivating combo of DJ Jahi Sundance, keyboardist Robert Glasper, drummer Marcus Gilmore and bassist Burniss Travis, who had just finished their own performance with rapper D Smoke and encouraged audiences to applaud the Common Sense backbeat. . (What is the price we pay for common sense? D Smoke asked.)
The Punch brothers
For 15 years, the Punch Brothers have seduced the youngest with their progressive bluegrass and won the respect of purists with their tense instrumentation. While the quintet is a remarkable group, it’s hard to take your eyes off singer Thile, who plays his mandolin like one possessed. Their My Oh My, a delicious mix of violins, acoustic guitar, mandolin and double bass floated over the band’s harmonies as Thile danced in the small circle as if zapped by the music he was playing.
