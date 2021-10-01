‘Aladdin’ Resumes Broadway Performances After COVID Breakthrough Cases – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney Theatrical announced that Aladdin on Broadway will resume performances Thursday at the New Amsterdam Theater after canceling the previous night’s show due to COVID-19 breakthrough cases among the cast. The news comes just a day after the production canceled its Wednesday, September 29 performance when groundbreaking COVID-19 cases were detected within the company, and two days after the show officially reopened. The cases mark the first time a production has been shut down due to COVID cases since Broadway fully reopened on September 14 at 100% capacity under vaccine and mask protocols for cast, crew, employees theater and the public. “Our extensive system of protocols to test our employees and identify positive cases worked and allowed us to act immediately to contain them,” the statement said. “Given the rigor of our COVID protocols and a vaccinated workforce, we remain confident that the environment is safe for our guests, actors, team and musicians.” In the statement, Disney Theatrical confirms that in the past 24 hours and with two additional rounds of COVID testing, including rapid PCR and lab PCR, no new cases of a breakthrough in the Aladdin the cast was shown. The statement also confirms several of the COVID protocols from the general public, cast and crew at Disney Theatrical. This includes that all members of Disney Theatrical companies eligible for vaccination must be fully vaccinated. In addition, the players in its four North American companies, including Aladdin Broadway, Frozen North American tour and The Lion King on Broadway and on tour, are PCR tested six times per week, exceeding the actors’ fairness requirement of two antigen tests per week. The show also employs six full-time COVID security supervisors who have been hired since productions resumed, which also exceeds the fairness requirement of the cast. All tickets for Tuesday’s show have been refunded, these attendees – whether their ticket was purchased on ticketmaster.com, as digital or physical tickets at the theater box office, as part of a group or by the through any other authorized ticket retailer – now eligible for refunds or exchanges, with details on how to do this on the Aladdin music site.

