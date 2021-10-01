‘Many Saints’ director gives his thoughts on ‘Sopranos’ final scene – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers to The Many Saints of Newark.]

By its very nature, the final ending of HBO’s Dark Cut The Sopranos has no solution – it is not a mystery to be solved, exactly, but an endless void for the viewer to fill.

Still, there’s a pretty good argument to be made that one end in particular is – if not officially correct – perhaps fairer than the rest.

Creator David Chase has of course been largely silent on the subject. Alan Taylor, the director of the new Soprano the prequel film will be released on October 1 The Many Saints of Newark, notes Chase told him that the idea is that “all possibilities are alive in this room.”

But Taylor also points out that there is a nod in the new film to some popular theory when teenage Tony (Michael Gandolfini) hears the story of a man being shot in the back and notes that ‘he wouldn’t want to die the same way. This is, at the very least, to bait viewers a bit with a potentially premonitory clue.

Also, as far as Taylor is concerned, Tony Soprano was firmly killed in Holsten’s restaurant, which “caused” this blackout.

“There are just too many signifiers [in the final season]Taylor notes. “The most important thing for me is, I think, in the whole history of The Sopranos, there is only one line of dialogue that has already been played a second time as a voiceover, and that’s when Bobby Baccalieri says you don’t hear the ball [when you’re killed]. So the fact that was said in a previous episode and then repeated in voiceover later, I have to go with Tony’s deaths.

Taylor refers to the scene from last season’s premiere between Tony (James Gandolfini) and Bobby (Steve Schirripa). The setup was that Tony heard a story on the news about a kid who drowned in a swimming pool and he couldn’t get the story out of his head. Several times in the episode, he looks at the lake, which is shown with very dark water on an otherwise pleasant day, an apparent metaphor for death. On a boat in the middle of that dark water, Bobby says to Tony, “In our job it’s always over there. You probably don’t even hear it when this happens, do you? “

In the second episode of the final season, Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) is in a restaurant when another gangster is gunned down in front of him. The sound drops and we don’t hear the gunshot, just see Silvio’s face spattered with blood in slow motion – demonstrating the whole “you don’t hear it coming” idea.

Sil later talks about the moment to Bada Bing, again articulating the idea: “What’s scary is that I didn’t know what was going on.” after the shot was fired.

In a later episode, that concept is hit once again with the echo of Bobby’s line in the premiere, voiceover, again saying, “You probably don’t even hear it when this happens …”

So, as the finale unfolds, this idea of ​​a character downcast without knowing it happened has been discussed and demonstrated a number of times throughout the season (not to mention the season is jam-packed with omens of death. disturbing, both subtle and not – from the final opening with Tony as if he died in a coffin to the gangster snatching an item from departures magazine in the penultimate episode).

The Last Moments of the series, directed by Chase (and credit goes to this blog post for his breakdown of that scene), establish a clear recurring pattern: We hear the bell ringing on the restaurant door, Tony looks up, then Chase cuts off Tony’s point of view and we see a person walk in through the door. This happens four times in a row amid growing suspense and shots of other characters in the restaurant – particularly a sleazy guy in a members-only jacket entering the bathroom behind Tony – who may or may not represent a threat. The fifth bell is when Meadow walks into dinner and the pattern appears to Tony looking up, then the camera goes black instead of showing Tony’s point of view. So it was precisely Tony’s perspective that suddenly darkened. Then the credits play in silence.

Considering all the “you don’t hear it when it happens” breadcrumbs and over the course of the season, shooting Tony becomes the most logical conclusion – although it’s never official.

Previously, Hollywood journalist Taylor profiled and his covering work The Sopranos, Dead wood, Game Of Thrones and Many saints.