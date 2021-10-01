Marc Lasry resigns from Ozy Media board – the Hollywood Reporter





Billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry has stepped down as chairman of Ozy Media, the struggling media company founded by former CNN contributor and MSNBC presenter Carlos Watson. In a statement Thursday, Lasry said, “I think in the future Ozy needs experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I don’t have particular expertise. … I remain an investor in the company and I wish it the best for the future. Lasry was named president of Ozy earlier this month. His fund led a $ 35 million funding round in Ozy in 2019. Lasry’s resignation comes as Ozy continues to deal with the fallout from a New York Times expose earlier this week. The story, by Ben Smith, included an anecdote about Ozy co-founder and COO Samir Rao posing as a YouTube executive during a fundraising appeal with Goldman Sachs. Since the story broke, Watson has stepped down as the host for the documentary portion of the News and Documentary Emmy Awards, A + E pulled a previously scheduled episode of an Ozy-branded program that Watson was scheduled to host, and Katty Kay, the BBC anchor star who left to join earlier this year, has resigned from the company. Ozy’s board of directors also hired law firm Paul Weiss “to conduct a review of the company’s business activities” and asked chief operating officer Rao “to take time off while awaiting the survey results “. In addition to his current troubles, Ozy also faces a time bomb set to explode in 2023, a problem that could be magnified if he is unable to raise more money and his business continues to grow. discuss. According to the securities filings, Ozy has raised millions of dollars in debt financing from Western Technology Investment, at a staggering 12.8% interest rate. For comparison, BuzzFeed, another high-ambition digital media player, raised debt financing as part of its PSPC merger earlier this year. BuzzFeed interest rate: 7%. The Times the story says that after Goldman’s appeal imploded, the company was able to secure funding elsewhere, although neither Ozy nor the Times detailed the size or source of this investment. Ozy also did not file a Form D with the SEC detailing any new financing.

