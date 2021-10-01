Reg-Jean Page to star in Noah Hawley’s Netflix movie Heist – the Hollywood Reporter





After becoming a world star with Netflix Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page remains in business with the streaming service for a new heist thriller. The untitled project comes from writer-director Noah Hawley, the prolific television creator known for Fargo and Legion. Hawley will produce via his 26 Keys alongside Joe and Anthony Russo from AGBO and Mike Larocca. Page will be executive producer with Angela Russo-Otstot. The plot details are kept locked in the safe, but come from an original idea by Hawley. The project re-associates Page with The Russo Bros., who recently directed him in the upcoming Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling film. The gray man for Netflix. The Russos are currently producing a sequel to Extraction, Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 action flick which Netflix has billed as its most-watched original film of all time. “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists whom we respect and admire tremendously. We are very happy to continue to keep this commitment by supporting this new film by Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page, ”said Larocca of AGBO in a statement. In addition to his television work, Hawley directed the feature film Lucie in the sky, and has his sixth novel, Anthem, released on January 18, 2022. Page became a star with Bridgerton, and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. He has a role in the next Dungeons & Dragons film for Paramount, and will also direct the studio The Saint to restart. The page is represented by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership for UK representation and lawyer Greg Slewett. Hawley is replaced by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. The Russos are replaced by CAA and Greenberg Glusker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/rege-jean-page-to-star-in-netflix-heist-film-from-noah-hawley-and-the-russo-bros-1235023348/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos