Britney Spears receives backing from Hollywood stars after her father is suspended from guardianship





Hollywood celebrated the news that Jamie Spears has been suspended as Britney Spears curator. The reactions from Cher and other celebrities come after Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie as Spears’ curator, effective immediately, during a court hearing on Wednesday. Spears herself has not publicly commented on the court hearing. “The suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears,” Judge Brenda Penny told the court en masse. “The current situation is not tenable”, she added before insisting firmly on the fact that “the ordinance is in force today from now”. The judge also ordered that control of all of Spears’ assets be given to a temporary, court-appointed custodian, a chartered accountant named John Zabel. Penny J. further maintained that her decision was not subject to appeal. WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF THE BRITNEY SPEARS CONSERVATORY AFTER HIS FATHER’S SUSPENSION? LEGAL EXPERTS weigh Dear wrote: “Thank God. I spoke and [pray emojis]d About this 4 YEARS. I AM MORE THAN HAPPY FOR HER. “ Dionne Warwick said: “This is wonderful news. She can breathe now. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!” Vanessa Carlton tweeted: “Free Britney !!!! I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice finally returns to this brilliant lady. Oh and the Jenny Eliscu Netflix documentary was done so well and hopefully -he, helped support her at this very important time. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER LaToya Jackson wrote: “Kudos to Britney Spears !!! #FreeBritney #freedom” Tayshia Adams tweeted: “So happy to hear Britney Spears gets what she wants, she deserves happiness and freedom just like the rest of us.” Amanda knox, who was convicted and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate, wrote: “They say you don’t really understand freedom until it’s taken from you. It’s true. And when you get it back, it’s all the more valuable. I remember the smell of rain when I landed in Seattle. The earth is soft after years of concrete. I think of you, @britneyspears. “ Stars like Justin Timberlake and Paris Hilton have also already shown their support for the singer. “After what we’ve seen today, we should all be supporting Britney right now. Whatever our past, good or bad, and no matter how long it’s been happening to her, it’s just not happening to her. good”, Timberlake wrote in June. “No woman should be prevented from making decisions about her own body.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Spears and her father have been locked into a court battle over the past few years as the pop star struggles to regain control of her life. Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/britney-spears-celebrity-reactions-jamie-suspended-conservatorship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos