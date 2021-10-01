Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap hoodie sells out, but won’t ship for weeks – NBC 7 San Diego





Kanye West’s latest collaboration with Gap is proving successful for the retailer, but customers will have to wait weeks to wear the new hoodie. The Yeezy hoodie launched on Wednesday with some sizes selling out within hours. According to a notice posted on the Gaps website, the first shipments will go out on October 27, with some colors not releasing until the first week of December. The sweatshirt comes in six colors brown, black, blue, red, mustard, and purple and costs $ 90 for adults and $ 70 for children. They are currently only available for online purchase and customers must enter contact and size information before accessing the available colors and sizes of the unisex hoodie.

Yeezy GAP hoodie (Photo courtesy: Gap Inc.) And despite the delay in delivery, the hoodie has already appeared on auction sites like Ebay, scored hundreds of dollars. The double-layered cotton hoodie is the second product launched under the Wests Yeezy Gap line, following the release of a$ 200 nylon jacketin June. The rappers’ partnership with the clothier was first announced in June 2020 and has been fruitful for both parties so far. For West, the partnership is a dream come true, he said in a 2015 interview that he wanted to be the Steve Jobs of Gap. The Gap, on the other hand, gets the necessary financial increases. Bloomberg estimates the deal is worth $ 970 million. If you couldn’t get your hands on a PS5 for the holidays, or clicked the buy button seconds too late to score a pair of Yeezys, you might have felt like the market is rigged against you. And you were right. With computer robots able to find and purchase items faster than a human can search, and resale networks motivated to buy wholesale, the chances of a casual shopper catching an exclusive item online become greater. in addition thin.

