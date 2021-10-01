Through it all: poetry | Culture & Leisure

Things are so far apart, light years and galaxies, your life and mine, poet Renee Podunovich wrote.

Yet this morning everything is hanging in the prehistoric darkness / the thick lagoon of the cosmos / aquatic universe, sparkling stillness, calm. / Nothing but the bubbling mind / nothing to do but sit as a witness / rise and fall / hook and let go / chronic boiling and drifting / of consciousness.

The poem, If There’s a Center, Nobody Knows Where It Begins, is the title of Podunovich’s first book, published by Art Juice Press in 2008, light years away (at least it seems) from the pandemic.

And yet, poetry as a practice – as food for the soul, as inspiration and motivation – has sustained word lovers for the past year and a half: meeting on Zoom this year has made Poetry trails bardic panels from the Telluride Group Institute to accommodate guest readers from anywhere in the world and ensure everyone’s safety at the same time. Podunovich, the 2019 Cantor Prize winner for Best Poem by a Coloradoan in the Fischer Prize Competition, is the Tuesday night guest of the monthly Gourdes reading at 7 p.m. (register by Monday at telluridelibrary.org/events for a link if you would like to attend).

Co-founded by San Miguel County Poets Art Goodtimes and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Bardic Trails will host two more online readings in 2021. On November 2, Debbi Brody of New Mexico will be the guest, and poet Al Zolynas of California will read December 2. 7.

As for the Tuesday reading, as writer Cynthia West said of Podnuovich, it comes back from journeys beyond the everyday world with medicine that explodes in us with no other limit than the filter of our hearts.

For years, Rosemerry Trommer has written a poem about every 24 hours in the everyday world. Shes has taught many admirers of this area that his classes usually sell out before they are offered in both poetry reading and writing. His latest class, Leaping: How to Wildly Advance Your Writing begins October 13.

Absolutely no prior knowledge of poetry is required to take this course, Trommer pointed out in an email to the Daily Planet. I will provide prompts and also responsibilities, as well as lots of ideas on how to fill the void in a fun, non-threatening way.

Trommer’s intention to educate others seems remarkable considering that she is navigating a tragedy (I was shrouded in heartbreak and love, as she put it).

She said writing helped.

I believe that the daily practice of the poem for 15 years has been in large part what allowed me to go through this difficult period of life to be able to face everything, to feel everything, to remain open to it. I’ve never been so convinced that a practice of poetry is one of the most valuable ways of being in the world, explained Trommer. It is so much beyond the poem that the poem is only an artefact, a by-product of the real gift, which is the process, the practice of showing oneself.

In fact, the surprise of practicing the poem daily is that it’s not that difficult, continued Trommer. That once we commit to sitting down and writing every day, that commitment carries us on. I fall back on this promise that I made to myself for years, it must not be good, but it must be true. It helps me every time I sit down in front of a blank page. All I have to do is write the next real thing, then the next, and then the next. This authenticity and curiosity is what fuels the epiphany, and the thrill of learning and unlearning is what keeps me coming back to the blank page every day.

Trommer hosts a writing and creativity podcast, The Emerging Form, with award-winning fellow scribe (and good friend) Christie Aschwanden, who also recently suffered a trauma. They describe their most recent episode, September 16, as the most difficult they’ve ever done.

At just over halfway through this show, I bow to each of you, one listener commented. What a deliberate act of bravery to put up with you in your states of crudeness and vulnerability. This podcast is a specific example of its topic. Papa Hemingway told us to write clearly and clearly about what hurts, what each of you does. Onward through the drudgery, Christie and Rosemerry. Forward through. Can I be so brave anytime in my own life.