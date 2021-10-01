Movie preview: upcoming fall film releases promise to captivate audiences

As the autumn wind blows, upcoming blockbusters heat up movie screens.

Summer sun is swapped for cool, cool fall, but this season’s lineup is sure to keep the fun and warmth in the air. From new action comedies to adaptations of classic sci-fi novels, viewers have a large list of entertainment options to watch and keep them warm on cold days.

Read on for the Daily Bruins’ top movie picks for the Golden Season.

Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The spice will flow freely when Denis Villeneuve’s next blockbuster hits theaters.

Released in select theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, Dune is the latest cinematic take on Frank Herberts’ acclaimed sci-fi series. The intergalactic saga was last adapted for film in 1984, but Villeneuve’s ambitious venture into the classic novel is expected to spark renewed interest in the story.

The film follows Paul Atréides (Timothe Chalamet), the son of a noble family, as he sets out to defend his planet and the universe’s most powerful resource. With a solid cast including Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, as well as a score by accomplished composer Hans Zimmer, Dune is set to kick off a journey and a new franchise. With its notable execution from past sci-fi films such as Arrival, Villeneuve Dune appears to be just as immersive and visually stunning, based solely on the trailer.

Whether seen on living room television or at the movies, Dune is a journey of astronomical proportions that audiences won’t want to miss.

Breanna Diaz

The French Dispatch (Photos Searchlight)

Moving tales and eccentric characters will display a nostalgic side of France in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

The anthology film hits theaters on October 22 and features three original stories structured around Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray), an American journalist who creates the French Dispatch newspaper. While dramatic comedy appears to feature distinctive Anderson visual styles such as symmetrical layouts and whimsical color palettes, its anthology format introduces a refreshing narrative structure to its credit list.

Based on actual individuals from The New Yorker magazine and historical events such as the May ’68 protests, the entire cast plays roles ranging from Editor-in-Chief (Elisabeth Moss) and Writer JKL Berensen (Tilda Swinton) to revolutionary student Zeffirelli (Timothe Chalamet) and art dealer Julien Cadazo (Adrien Brody). Anderson’s range of talent coupled with visual storytelling will provide a vibrant reflection of journalism and overlooked historical figures.

Literature buffs and avid movie buffs will certainly find a story to resonate with in The French Dispatch.

Eden yeh

Last night in Soho (Focus on features)

What happens in Soho doesn’t always stay in Soho.

From the director behind Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim Against the World, Last Night in Soho is Edgar Wright’s dreaded contribution to this list of Falls movies. Premiering on October 29, the psychological horror thriller features breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy as Sandie, an aspiring singer from the 1960s, and Thomasin McKenzie as an aspiring fashion designer of the present. who can access the 1960s through his dreams. But as McKenzie becomes more and more drawn to Sandies’ life, she discovers that her dreams are becoming more sinister than they appear.

Wright’s energetic and upbeat style is carried throughout the film’s trailer, with atmospheric visuals and vibrancy that intensify as the plot heats up. While Wright hasn’t fully immersed himself in horror yet, it will be interesting to see how the director, who has a penchant for breaking genre conventions, adds his own twist to the genre.

Released just in time for Halloween weekend, Last Night in Soho is bound to be an exciting movie to set the mood.

Breanna Diaz

Spencer (Neon)

A living spirit haunts Spencer’s vacation homes.

Jackie director Pablo Larran visualizes the psyche of another prominent and tragic female figure in his latest film. Scheduled for release on November 5, the film is a study of the character of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart), née Diana Spencer, who follows her through Christmas 1991 as she struggles with her marriage to Prince Charles and ultimately decides to leave him. .

Promising the exquisite visuals and meticulous imagery that characterizes Larrans’ style, the film is yet another attempt to tell the story of Princess Diana. But unlike her companions who focus on the politics surrounding her palace life, Larrans’ version seems to be more concerned with Diana’s inner turmoil and her tumultuous sense of self.

This look at Spencer’s life will stay in the minds of moviegoers long after the chills of winter have worn off.

Ashley kim

Red Notice (Netflix)

Interpol is alerting audiences to Netflix’s upcoming action-packed heist film.

Releasing on November 12, Red Notice will present an adventure with comedic twists around every corner. The film will follow FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), who originally set out to capture art thief Sarah Black (Gal Gadot) but finds himself in an unexpected turn of events alongside Black and the con artist. Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). The small but powerful cast portrays tight, dynamic onscreen chemistry, promising to deliver an intimate adventure story.

Red Notice was the first movie shared during Netflixs Tudum, an online fan event that featured trailers, first look clips, and teasers to spark audiences’ excitement this fall. The film’s premieres, including an exclusive clip that kicked off the three-hour event, set the stage for Netflix’s original content roster in the coming months.

With a megastar cast, compelling storytelling and an enthusiastic audience, Red Notice will be the comedic heist that audiences can fall back on this season.

Eden yeh