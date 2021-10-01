Ski movie premieres this weekend get you excited for the season while book events keep the kids busy





Salomon’s new film tour, Quality Ski Time, stops in Breckenridge on Friday, October 1. The event screens six films and includes athlete poster autographs and equipment giveaways.

Salomon / Courtesy photo Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well you’ve come to the right place. Sit at the counter and I’ll tell you all about what’s hot and going on. October is here in Summit County, and with it comes cooler weather, but now isn’t quite the time to get out the skis and snowboards. Rather, the cool temperatures invite to stay indoors and relax by the fireplace with a hot drink and something to watch or read. However, if you can’t forget the ski season, take a look at Salomon’s new film tour, Quality Ski Time. After its Denver premiere on Thursday, September 30, it stops at Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge on Friday, October 1. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. and the show begins at 7.30 p.m. Screening at the event is Tales From Cascadia by Blank Collective, Ups and Downs by Mike Brown and Drew Petersen, Girl Crush by Mali Noyes and Mary McIntyre, The Pit Boss by Chris Rubens and Blank Collective, and Summit Fever by Cody Townsend and The Fifty Project. The event will also feature athlete poster signatures and equipment giveaways. Topics of the films include battling Mount St. Elias on a quest to conquer 50 classic ski runs, sports transition from NASCAR racing to ski touring, mental health and more. Tickets cost $ 15 and can be purchased at Salomon.com . More films can be found at the Eclipse Theater. Breck Film at 103 S. Harris St. is officially operational with daily programming starting September 24. Tammy Faye’s Eyes are currently on view through October 7. The biopic has Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield portraying televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker and is based on the 2000 documentary about the couple. Next, the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8. Originally slated for release in November 2019, the long-awaited film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and supposedly last time as a British super spy known for his charisma and gadgets. Movies start at 7 p.m. with mornings at 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The theater is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Starting October 13, every Wednesday, tickets at a reduced price at $ 7.50. The regular price is $ 11.50 other evenings one dollar off mornings with children and the elderly for $ 8.50. Visit BreckFilm.org to buy. Read Island is a new children’s book written by Nicole Magistro and illustrated by Alice Feagan. Next page Books & Nosh in Frisco is hosting a book reading and signing event this weekend.

Alice Feagan / Courtesy Photo Next page Books & Nosh is organizing a story hour, Q&A and signature this weekend with Nicole Magistro, author of Read Island. The children’s book covers many themes such as outdoor adventure, the joy of reading, environmental stewardship, and the importance of meditation and mindfulness. Master, the former owner of the Bookworm of Edwards for 15 years , was inspired by the place of the same name off the coast of British Columbia, where her family has visited for more than two decades. The book is illustrated by Alice Feagan, who helped bring to life a studious fox, a cooking-loving moose, a humpback whale, a singing sea bass, and more. The Collectors was her first author, and Read Island is the third book she has illustrated. The signing takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2 at Next Page, 409 Main St., Frisco. Jefferson Geiger is the Arts and Entertainment Editor-in-Chief for the Summit Daily News and the Editor-in-Chief of Explore Summit. Email him at [email protected] Jefferson Geiger



