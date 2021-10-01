Store pumpkins after visiting patches in or near Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA A trip to the pumpkin or field in or near Hollywood may be necessary for local residents who wish to carve a pumpkin lantern or decorate their homes with the best pumpkins this fall.

But for some pumpkin lovers, it is possible to grow, harvest, care for, and store your own at home. First of all, you need pumpkins. The area offers these patches and fields: Now that you know where to find the best pumpkins this fall, here’s some more must-have information:

Harvesting pumpkins When the the pumpkins have reached their optimum size, cut them into the vine with a sharp knife or garden surveyor, advises Harvest to Table. First, leave 3-6 inches of the stem attached to the fruit, so that the pumpkin can be protected from disease and insect attack.

Slip one hand under the bottom of the pumpkin, with the stem intact, and pull them away from the vine. Clean the pumpkin with soapy water to remove dirt and kill pathogens on the surface. Harvest to Table says to use one part bleach to 10 parts water. Pumpkins

Placing the pumpkin in a warm location between 80 and 85 degrees should work for 10 to 14 days, according to Harvest to Table. Preserve the pumpkins

For people in and around Hollywood who have already completed all of the above steps in 2021, it might be time to stockpile the pumpkins before displaying them in the fall. Store them at about 50 degrees, with about 60 percent humidity, according to Harvest to Table. A shed or garage could be an ideal place. Don’t let the pumpkins touch it. If done right, pumpkins could stay in good condition for two to three months. Plan ahead for 2022 It’s too late to start growing pumpkin this year, but starting this process next spring could lead to some orange beauties in fall 2022. It is not only the large fields of pumpkins that produce the orange, a traditional autumn fruit. Pumpkins can be grown in regular backyards too, but only if there is enough space. Pumpkins are often referred to as “garden gorillas,” gardening experts at HGTV said in a guide on how to grow pumpkins. The vines of large plants extend and develop throughout the growing season, much like watermelons. They grow quickly and can destroy other plants if left unchecked. Backyard gardeners are known to tidy pumpkin plants along the edges of a vegetable patch, although some let their pumpkin vines roam the yard. Best Ways to Plant Pumpkins Pumpkin seeds need to be planted in rows, or “pumpkin hills,” so the ground will warm up faster, according to Almanac.com. Dig 12 to 15 inches in the ground, plant the seeds 1 inch deep in the hills, and space the hills 4 to 8 feet apart. When the plants reach 2-3 inches in height, thin out to 2-3 plants per hill by cutting away unwanted plants. Pumpkins should be planted in May or early June, after the last spring frost. In Hollywood and near Hollywood, plant your pumpkin seedlings outdoors March 15-29, or start your pumpkin seeds indoors February 8-22 to grow your own seedlings.

