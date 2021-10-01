Entertainment
Spread it or ignore it?
Charlie Brooker has a proven track record of portraying future technological dystopias with Black mirror, but less apt to satire the past. See: Death to 2020. Or better yet, don’t. Can Rob Lowe help him make a parody of cinematic tropes? Has my first sentence ever betrayed her?
The essential: Charlie Brooker, the aforementioned writer and filmmaker who brought us Black mirror (and before that, Charlie Brooker’s screen for BBC Four Audiences), hired Rob Lowe to lead this quick hour-long journey through 30 of the most common snaps Hollywood can’t seem to avoid repeating onscreen over and over again. Lowe does most of the storytelling, although Brooker’s team also get sound clips from a collection of mostly British film critics, as well as three Florence Pugh actors, Andrew Garfield and Richard E. Grant, and two actors in The Lucas Brothers.
Did I mention it’s billed as a comedy special?
OK so.
Did I mention they cover 30 shots in under 60 minutes? OK so. Here they are:
- The ‘Meet Cute’ in a romantic comedy
- The maverick cop
- The secondary character of “Dead Man Walking” who is doomed to die
- The funeral with someone who attends from afar
- The city of Paris, which always lets us know that we are there with a photo of the Eiffel Tower
- Unusual accessories, like the bag of chopsticks
- The character showing arrogance while eating an apple
- One man army that kills all opponents
- The fight, in a moving train
- Metaphorical imagery to suggest sex or orgasm
- The spit takes
- The fear of jumping
- Wilhelm’s cry
- The principle of the Smurfette: A woman alone among the men / boys
- Running women in high heels
- Leprechaun’s manic dream girl
- Mounting
- The car chase
- The white savior
- The magical negro
- “You killed my father”
- Animals with a sixth sense
- Reusable LGBTQ + characters
- Technological failure at the wrong time
- The angry office sweep
- The mean one
- The final girl
- The time bomb (plane !?)
- Mad Dash to declare love
- The good guy always wins
What specialties will this remind you of? : Any basic hour-long look at anything, but only if you didn’t know ahead of time.
Memorable dialogue: Lowe’s opening lines tell you everything you need to know. Hi. Unlike you, I’m Rob Lowe and I love movies. Is that the tone that went with it? Lowe adds: The point is, I’d rather watch a movie than watch it now. But let’s pretend I didn’t say that
Gender and skin: Some.
Our opinion : What’s the point of this special again? Looks more like the attack in the title is an attack on us viewers.
We have to wait five minutes before we see any comedians, in Keith and Kenny Lucas, and seven and a half minutes before we hear anything that sounds like a pure joke, when Lowe cracks: Hollywood loves a winner, but not every character. of your story can be a hero, unless it’s set in the Marvel Universe, where only 96% of movies are. If it’s supposed to be a comedy, then where are the jokes? Or even the actors? Most talking head review shows / specials pack their episodes with stand-ups spewing witty asides about the silly clips we watch. Not here. Grant comes closest to this when he describes part of the “Hays Code” which governed films from 1934 to 1968: one of the actors’ legs had to be on the floor. How are you supposed to fuck people with one leg on the floor, I don’t know. Instead, we normally get something like Garfield that talks heartily about the grandeur of Jackie Chan’s fight scenes.
Which, of course.
To be fair, there is a special series or even docuseries to be done about Hollywood tropes and why they exist. It is not, however. Instead, we’re just debating the topics, seeing a clip that illustrates it, and hearing a movie critic describe it?
The special digs up some fun facts about the movie, such as the joke behind “Wilhelm’s cry”, the percentage of Rocky IV which consisted of montages, or the percentage of Oscar-nominated LGBTQ characters who died before the end credits. They interview Nathan Rabin, who invented the “manic pixie dream girl” in his article for The AV Club on Elizabethtown (and is a valued contributor to Decider!)
They could have even gotten more serious and investigated why we don’t seem to be straying away from these tropes. Or they could have leaned a lot more into mockery. Or both, in the case of women fleeing danger in high heels. They did not choose any of these options.
Our call: TO JUMP. By the time they showed us the montage of Team America: World Police, I realized that I much prefer to watch Team America: World Police. Likewise, if you want to see shots sent in style, you might also do well to watch Airplane!, Cabin in the woods, Where Scream. If you watch this Netflix hour, you will only be screaming at yourself.
Sean L. McCarthy works the beat of comedy for his own digital newspaper, Comics; before that, for actual logs. Based in New York but will travel anywhere for the scoop: ice cream or news. He also tweets @thecomicscomic and half-hour episode podcasts with comedians revealing origin stories: Comics Comics Introduces The Last Things First.
