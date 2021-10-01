Sivaji Ganesan’s birthday: Google’s tribute to the late Tamil actor with Doodle





Google paid tribute to legendary comedian Sivaji Ganesan on Friday to mark his 93rd birthday, with a Doodle, created by Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi. Sivaji Ganesan is considered one of the best Indian actors of all time. Actor Vikram Prabhu, the actor’s grandson, shared the Doodle on Twitter. “Here is the #Googledoodle honoring the legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the folks at Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for doodle art. Another moment of pride! Love it and miss it every year, ”Prabhu said in his post. Who was Sivaji Ganesan (Ganesamoorthy) Born October 1, 1928 in Villupuram in the Presidency of Madras (now Tamil Nadu), Ganesan left his home at the age of seven to join a theater company. In December 1945, Ganesamoorthy portrayed the Maratha ruler Shivaji in a play titled “Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam”. His iconic performance has earned him the name “Sivaji”. Sivaji Ganesan as an actor Ganesan has been described by the Los Angeles Times as the “Marlon Brando of the South Indian Film Industry”. Although he was primarily active in Tamil cinema, where he made his debut in “Parasakthi” in 1952, Ganesan has appeared in nearly 300 films, including those in languages ​​such as Telugu, Kannada, malayalam and hindi. In a career that spanned nearly five decades, he won several awards and was the first Indian actor to win the award for best actor at an international film festival (Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo , in Egypt), winning for his performance in the 1960s “Veerapandiya Kattabomman. Mr. Karunanidhi recommended him for the lead role in Parasakthi to the producer, which was supposed to be played by KR Ramasamy. The script was written by the future Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Karunanidhi. Ganesan became one of the popular actors in Tamil cinema in the 1950s. Ganesan played a supporting role for Rajendra Kumar in the 1970 Hindi film Dharti, which was a remake of his 1969 Tamil film Sivandha Mann, in which he starred. In the 1960s and 1970s, his films were well received and he was able to deliver consistent successes. Some of his famous hits during this period are Vasantha Maligai, Gauravam, Thanga Pathakkam, and Sathyam. Sivaji Ganesan’s political journey Ganesan also dabbled in politics. Until 1956, Ganesan was a staunch supporter of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). In 1962 he worked for the Congress party. He was appointed a member of the Rajya Sabha by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After 1988 he started his own political party (Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani). However, unlike his highly successful acting career, his political career has been rather unsuccessful. The death of Sivaji Ganesan He died on July 21, 2001, at the age of 72. A documentary, Parasakthi Muthal Padayappa Varai, was made to commemorate the legacy of Sivaji Ganesan.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/entertainment/sivaji-ganesan-s-birthday-google-s-tribute-to-late-tamil-actor-with-doodle-121100100146_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos