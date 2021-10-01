Google honors actor Sivaji Ganesan on 93rd birthday with doodle





The eye-catching doodle was created by India-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi. New Delhi: Google today celebrated the 93rd birthday of Sivaji Ganesan, one of the first Indian players in the method and widely regarded as one of the nation’s most influential players of all time. The eye-catching doodle was created by India-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi. On that day in 1928, Sivaji Ganesan was born as Ganesamoorthy in Villupuram, a city in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu, India. At the age of 7, he left the family home and joined a theater company, where he began to play the roles of children and women and then lead roles. In December 1945, Ganesan made a name for himself – literally – with his theatrical performance of 17th-century Indian King Shivaji. This royal stage name stuck and Ganesan wore the crown as “Sivaji” as he conquered the world of theater. He made his screen debut in the 1952 film “Parasakthi”, the first of his more than 300 films spanning a film career spanning nearly five decades. Renowned for his expressive voice and various performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly achieved international fame. His best-known blockbusters include the trending 1961 film “Pasamalar”, a moving family story considered one of the crowning glory of Tamil cinema, and the 1964 film “Navarthri”, Ganesan’s 100th film in which he portrayed a record, nine different roles. . In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian artist to win the award for best actor at an international film festival for his landmark film “Veerapandiya Kattabomman”, one of his biggest blockbusters featuring people who still remember the dialogues from the film today. Other distinguished distinctions came towards the end of his career. In 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor. In 1997, the Indian government awarded him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest distinction in the field of cinema. Today, his legacy continues for an international audience through the performances of many great contemporary Indian actors who cite Ganesan as a major inspiration.

