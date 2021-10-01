



A split image of Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in “No Time to Die,” and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images Daniel Craig will make his final appearance as James Bond in the upcoming “No Time to Die”.

Many actors have been suggested for the role, including Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hardy.

But Q actor Ben Whishaw believes it would be “real progress” if an openly gay actor played Bond.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. With the upcoming release of Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond, “No Time to Die,” the conversation about who could or should be the next 007 is sure to intensify. From Tom Hardy to Henri golding for Henry Cavill, there are plenty of options for the next Bond. But current “No Time to Die” actor Ben Whishaw, who plays Q in the 25th Bond film, has other ideas. When asked if he would like to see a gay actor perform an openly gay Bond in an interview with Attitude Magazine, Whishaw said, “God, can you imagine? I mean, that would be a pretty amazing thing. Of course, I would love to see that.” “I really believe we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really exciting if someone’s sexuality didn’t matter to take on a role like this,” he added. “I think that would be real progress.” Whishaw, who is making his third appearance as Q in “No Time to Die”, singled out a few openly gay actors who he said would be great in the role of 007, namely the actor in “Beauty and the Beast “Luke Evans. and “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey. “These are two actors who it looks like would really be able to do it and would make an ideal cast. And it would be exciting to see either of them do it,” Whishaw said. “I wonder if either of them would like it – because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what that symbolizes and how that would change your life.” Evans has already been suggested for the role, while Bailey is said to have some serious competition from his “Bridgerton” partner. Reg-Jean Page, who is the preferred choice of many people for the role. The story continues For its part, the current 007, Craig, has no interest in who will take on the iconic role next.. In a red carpet interview at Bond’s London premiere, a reporter asked the actor who he thought should take on the role. Craig bluntly replied, “It’s not my problem.” The actor also didn’t have much to offer in terms of advice to anyone who ended up donning the tuxedo as Bond. When asked what he would say to the new Bond, Craig simply replied: “Don’t be a shit.” Other actors who have been touted for the role include Tom Hiddelston, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, Michael Fassbender and Richard Madden. Read the original article on Initiated

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/no-time-die-actor-ben-153128241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos