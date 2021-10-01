Sunny Kaushal does everything to become the charming Bollywood lover before being ditched by weak execution

Shiddat Film Rating: 2.5 out of 5.0 stars2.5

Featured actors: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Director: Kunal Deshmukh

What is good: Sunny Kaushal and her honest charm enhanced by performances by Radhika Madaan, Mohit Raina & Diana Pentys. Also, Three songs that make you want to stay.

What’s wrong : Kunal Deshmukh’s move to resurrect his aashiq Pagal but ends up creating a predictable and practical story with a very messy execution.

Toilet break: Sunny, Radhika, and others are working hard to make sense of the source material. Try to avoid nature calling them maybe.

Watch or not? : It’s kind of like a U-turn back to when Jannat was out and every filmmaker wanted an Emraan Hashmi piece from that movie in theirs. If you fancy going back to the days when the music album was more energetic than the movie, here’s a treat. Have a rest, if you are a fan of one of the 4 comedians, come in.

Available on: Disney + Hotstar

Happy and lucky Jaggi (Sunny), inspired by the love story of a man whose wedding he is planning, falls in love with a girl Kartika (Radhika). He meets her in a sports camp. Soon after they fall in love with each other and take matters into their own hands, he learns that Kartika is about to tie the knot. Major agar woh meri hai to laut aaegi backtrack he lets her go and makes a weird bet. Seizing his chance, he decides to swim in oceans and climb mountains (for real) to see if she is still waiting. I’m certainly not telling you if she was waiting or not!

Shiddat Movie Review: Script Analysis

There was a phase in Bollywood where modern new-age Majnus and their Junooni Ishq had eclipsed everything, literally everything. Thank Kunal Deshmukh for being an active contributor with Jannat (Not 2) and Kalyug (as AD). The filmmaker is so obsessed with the concept that he ended up naming his latest film Shiddat, which means rage, passion.

Joining the army, Shridhar Raghavan (War, Criminal Justice, Khakee), Dheeraj Rattan (Bhangra Paa Le) write the screenplay. If you ask the Bollywood loving kid in me, Shiddat is the perfect role model to bring him to the theater. A lively music album, a crazy story far from the real world and actors who know their job well. But how to hold me is a question that Shiddat does not answer.

Periodically it is of course important to take a break and watch typical Bollywood dramas where we surrender to 2 hours of pop culture. Shiddat does that too. There is a mad lover (not a Kabir Singh level madman, a little mad about Jannat), who is so obsessed with the love of the woman that he decides to go to London without a visa. There is a girl who has the agency, thank goodness. There is another love story that looks the best on the surface but breaks down on the inside over time. So you can see that the ingredients are perfect, but not the glue that will bring them all together.

Shridhar and Dheeraj take the non-linear path to tell their story which begins with the lover in the middle of the mountains, as he tries to reach his love. We then go into the flashbacks and see what happened. There is nothing wrong with going this route, but to excel it you have to be Mani Ratnam, or Shaad Ali, you know what I mean. Technically, it’s three stories in one, 2 of Sunny and Radhika before and after their split and 1 of Mohit and Diana. If you look closely you might notice that you can watch them all separately as short films and you wouldn’t mind anything. Do you remember the glue I mentioned?

Pooja Ladha Surti (Andhadhun) joins the two writers for the dialogues. And together they do an awesome job. They answer what is needed for a drama like this and the job is done.

But let’s discuss the logic. It’s Jaggi 2021, you don’t show up thousands of miles from home without notifying them first. Sure, he’s refused a visa and takes the Dora the Explorer route, but wouldn’t it have been more convenient to call Kartika from India? How is Jaggi always healed, even when traveling through mountains without resources? Plus, why doesn’t anyone in the Jaggis family care about where he is?

The highlight is designed to be the biggest twist, but it’s a bit too practical. Won’t spoil but you will observe too.

Shiddat Movie Review: Performance of the Stars

Another talented Kaushal of the mill, Sunny knows his job well. Fan of the actor since Gold (yes, he was in there. Go see), he indulges in Jaggi. Here is a guy who calls Kerala, Karela, whom he loves so unconditionally that he ends up in the freezing water far from the shore. He has to go crazy to play it and Sunny is shining. Watch out for vulnerable moments, the boy has a reach.

Radhika Madan can sleepwalk through Kartika, as she has already made more complex characters. She does it with ease and I enjoyed it. Mohit Raina is also there and gets a meatier second half. He becomes the big brother Jaggi never had and forms a visible bond.

Finally, Diana Penty! Why the hell doesn’t she take more projects? Her screen presence is so radiant and her crying so natural. We need more from you Diana.

Shiddat film review: direction, music

The management of Kunal Deshmukhs is stuck in the moments when he has actively worked. He experiments less and takes more safe paths. I understand a lot was already on paper, but joining the blocks was also part of the fulfillment process and the editing service. He’s trying to get into the whole immigration and refugee policy market, but only on the surface. Again practical.

Costume Department, please offer me all Sunny Kaushals clothes! The style is beautiful and suitable for rooms. Amalendu Chaudhary’s cinematography is essential. It gets creative during the dance number and the mountains, but that’s only 25-30 minutes of the movie.

Sachin Jigar’s music is lively and in tune with Indian pop culture. I’m not gonna lie, even a die-hard Rahman fan in me found himself grooving on three numbers, including the title track, Barbaadiyan and the interpretation of iconic Akhiyan Udeek Diyan. Rest is good too, but you can’t really bet on them in the long term.

Shiddat Movie Review: The Last Word

No kidding when I said the music album is more energetic. I wrote this whole review with Barbaadiyan in the background. The title song ends on the Tujhko Sazaa Aur Adaalat Banalu line, I hope that half of the passion invested in writing this line has been used to further improve the script. Shiddat could have been a perfect artist.

Shiddat Trailer

Shiddat releases October 1, 2021.

