MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell and Fox News resume operations | Entertainment





Politics make strange bedfellows, and this dramatic couple has plenty of pillows. MyPillow founder and rabid conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell ended his two-month tiff with Fox News on Thursday with a one-minute commercial that aired on the America Reports midday show, according to The Daily Beast. In his new post, Lindell avoids the kind of voter fraud rhetoric that puts him and Fox News in the crosshairs of billion dollar lawsuits and brings up the topic of culture cancellation. Hello, I’m Mike Lindell, said the mustached salesman. The cancellation culture has not only affected myself and MyPillow, but millions of you. Canceling the culture the process of being avoided because of some sort of scandal is a popular topic on Fox News. Lindell used his new ad to promote a book he wrote as well as his pillow brand. To thank viewers for their continued support, Lindell is offering some of the best prices ever seen on MyPillow products, with a sales package that includes his new tome and a bible-themed pillow set that he says comes together. normally sell for $ 219, but can now be yours. for the bargain price of $ 99.98. Lindell claimed in July that her split from Fox News was the result of right-wing cable channels refusing to promote her Cyber ​​Symposium. The 60-year-old Minnesotan used the event to continue his unsuccessful campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Shame on Fox News! he told the Daily Beast over the summer. When I was told that they would not be showing the ad, I said to cut the advertising on Fox immediately and indefinitely. During this interview, My Pillow Guy criticized Fox News for being part of the cancellation culture and swore he was done with them. Fox News didn’t seem overly concerned with his request, calling it unfortunate that Lindell had decided to suspend his commercial time on the network. After a brief chat with off-brand right-wing media more receptive to his baseless Election Day conspiracy theories, Lindell returned to Fox News, where he was welcomed home. In July, Lindell told the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch as Fox News, that he spent $ 50 million advertising with the popular conservative cable network in 2020. He is believed to be one of the biggest boosters from Fox News. Shortly after Lindell announced he was taking a hiatus from Fox News, watchdog Media Matters followed up a series of video clips showing various channel experts shamelessly praising Lindell for his successes. This included a snippet of prime-time star Tucker Carlson calling Lindell probably the most famous face on Fox News. The arrangement between Lindells and Fox is not a one-sided affair. Lindell claims he was losing $ 1 million a week when he split from the rating giant. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thederrick.com/ap/entertainment/mypillow-guy-mike-lindell-and-fox-news-are-back-in-business/article_9579ceee-83fb-5bfc-9a0a-d07f5be6d0bf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos