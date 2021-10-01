Saif Ali Khan confirms his son Ibrahim’s entry into Bollywood: “He attends a film by Karan Johar”





Saif Ali Khan confirmed that his son Ibrahim is the latest member of the family to make it into Bollywood. He said he was assisting Karan Johar on a movie. However, he did not reveal the name of the film.

Speaking to host and TV presenter Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Saif was asked about his equation with his children. He replied, “They are all different. Ibrahim participates in a Karan Johar film and shares that, and talks about his ideas and dreams. Sara is older and we have a very different equation. Sara is already deeply involved in the film industry, with many films to her credit. She made her 2018 debut with the disaster romance film Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also part of Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. Then she will be seen in Atrangi Re. Sara and Ibrahim are both children of Saif with his first wife Amrita Singh. He also has two sons with Kareena Kapoor: Taimur and Jeh. Speaking about his advice to his kids, Saif told indianexpress.com, There are so many people around you big stars and big actors, learn from each of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, that’s for sure. But the bottom line is that you have to bring something to the world we live in, and we have chosen to contribute to the entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining. Saif, meanwhile, was last seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in prominent roles. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review, citing Saif’s performance in the film for praise. His 2.5-star review said, “But even if it stays in the ghost mockery zone, it’s really funny.” Especially when Saif is singing, which is quite common: he has a blast and makes sure that we too. Arjun Kapoor is also suitable, as are the girls. What is truly a saving grace is that nothing gets too dark. And no one takes themselves seriously, even if you feel like ruffling Ms. Fernandez’s perfect eruption: there’s a ghost in front of her!

