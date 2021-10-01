Pooja Hegde: “I’m still a baby in Bollywood”

“I have met fans with my name tattooed on their arms.”

Photography: Courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram

Pooja hegde is among the top highest paid ladies in Telugu cinema, thanks to superhits like Mukunda (2014), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017),Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), Maharishi (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

In Bollywood, she embarked on a big project, that of Ashutosh Gowariker Mohenjo Daro , opposite Hrithik Roshan.

There are bigger projects to come – Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Circus with Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

Pooja tells Rediff.com Main contributor Subhash K Jha, “Having done Mohenjo Daro, which didn’t work out as well as expected, to still have producers come to me with good offers in Hindi, that’s something I’m proud of. “

15 million followers on Instagram! How does a girl as young as you handle this kind of success?

I am very grateful for these staggering numbers.

More than anything else, I realize that what I post can affect 15 million people. So I am very aware of what I am proposing there.

I think social media needs to be more responsible and positive. This is why everything I download is happy and positive.

There is so much negativity on social media. We need to send positive messages more than ever.

What does success mean to you and how do you keep your feet on the ground?

This is a very deep question.

What does success mean to me?

I think one of the motivations for me to be successful was to make my own dreams come true as well as my family’s dreams for me.

As for keeping my feet on the ground, my parents do a good job of that (Laughs).

The value system they instilled in me makes it so that success does not go to my head.

Photography: Courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram

What are the craziest fan meets you’ve had so far?

I have met fans with my name tattooed on their arms.

The craziest fan was this guy who came from Andhra to Mumbai to meet me and slept on the road for a few nights before getting what he wanted.

Does this kind of adulation flatter you?

No, it hurts me.

I don’t want anyone to go through this kind of pain because of me.

But I’m glad they want to meet me.

I’m grateful for all the love the fans have for me.

In Telugu cinema, you are said to be the highest paid actress. Is it true? How did you manage to make yourself so indispensable in a language you didn’t know?

I don’t want to talk about money.

But yeah, I think it’s great to be accepted in a language that I didn’t know.

I feel that I am now part of Telugu cinema. I am really grateful for this.

Photography: Courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram

Can you speak Telugu fluently now?

Yes. I double my own lines.

As soon as I started making Telugu films, I started to learn the language.

I felt it was necessary to honor my profession.

In order to be able to connect with the Telugu audience, it was really imperative to speak the language.

Shabana Azmi once told me that a lot of the performance happens during the dubbing.

Yes, I felt there was a big gap between how my character felt and what she said when someone else was doubling for me.

Dubbing my own lines in Telugu has helped me get closer to my character and the audience.

It’s great to be treated like one of their own in Andhra Pradesh.

Photography: Courtesy of Pooja Hegde / Instagram

Tell us about Radhe Shyam with Prabhas.

It’s a very beautiful film, almost like a fairy tale in its look and feel.

I’ve never had such an intense mature love story before.

This is very new to me.

I hope the script and the characters of the lovers connect with the audience.

Are you happy with the progress you have made in Bollywood?

I feel like I’m still a baby in Bollywood.

I have only made two films in Hindi.

I made the conscious decision to make selective films.

I will only make the films that I really want to make.

I’m excited about my next movies – there’s Rohit Shetty’s one Circus with Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

It sounds awesome.

I think I have a long way to go.

But yes, having done Mohenjo Daro, which didn’t work out as well as expected, to still have producers come to me with good offers in Hindi is something I’m proud of.

What are your next films?

I have Most eligible baccalaureate in Telugu.

I have Acharyaa come where I do a special role.

I have Beast in Tamil.