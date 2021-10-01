Hollywood Semester Program Welcomes New Associate Director and New Goals – The Bradley Scout

The Hollywood semester is looking to expand to other cities. Photo by Angéline Schmelzer.

Director Howard McCain was hired about four weeks ago as Associate Director of the Hollywood Semester. It was presented to students at an information meeting on September 28.

McCain started a Hollywood Semester program at the University of Miami and taught in a similar program at Columbia College. He said a friend of his mentioned the opening of the Assistant Manager position at Bradley, to which the reaction was, Wow, I want to do it again.

Howard comes from a wonderful combination of real-world experience in the production industry, writing, directing, pitching, all of that, but he also has an academic background. [experience] running programs like ours, said Chris Marsh, director of the Hollywood semester and outside study programs.

Although McCain has only been with Bradley for a few weeks, his impression of the program is positive.

The wonderful thing is Chris, McCain said. You couldn’t ask for a better booster, manager, cheerleader. He obviously brought a lot of energy to the program and to the students.

McCain lives in Los Angeles, so his responsibilities to the program include day-to-day operations such as student issues, working with intern employers, finding faculty members, and conducting special trips to the city.

Some of those trips have included a Dodgers game, red carpet events, and even a Warner Bros. backlot tour. Studios.

Chris is the back-to-base general and I’m the guy on the pitch, McCain said. We were going to work, I think, very well together, in a transparent way, because we both have the same goals, and I think we both generate positive energy on what is possible.

Currently, four in-person students in Los Angeles are participating in classes and internships. The plan for the next semester is to have 18-20 students, which will bring the program back to full force after having no students in Hollywood in the spring semester of 2021.

McCain said the Hollywood semester is enjoying a smooth restart due to the pandemic shutdown, but his main focus is on growing the program. Marsh and McCain want to broaden the appeal of the program so that students in different departments find it useful.

However, McCain said the program should still work for each specific major involved. This means making sure that each student receives knowledge that will be useful to them in the field of their choice.

In addition to growing interest from different majors, Marsh and McCain are keen to expand the program outside of Hollywood. Cities like Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Vancouver and London could offer different opportunities for students.

According to Marsh, some of these cities have become important centers for industries such as sports, entertainment, and current affairs.

What we were seeing in terms of the industry itself is really not anymore, you have to go to Hollywood if you want to make movies or TV shows or games or whatever, Marsh said. .

McCain has said that a program like the Hollywood Semester didn’t exist when he went to film school and he wishes there were.

This is this amazing opportunity and I hope the students will understand it and take it because they will be much more advanced than someone from another school who wanted to go to LA but didn’t have a program like this- this ; they’ll just be light years ahead, McCain said. Even though it’s a semester, this semester almost makes up for two years of trying to get out of LA at zero.