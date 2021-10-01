Hollywood & Mine by Stephen Schaefer

Thesilenceofthelambs is this rare film, alongside Casablanca, that people never tire of seeing again. One of the really rare images to win the 5 best Oscars: best film, actor (Anthony Hopkins), actress (Jodie Foster), director (Jonathan Demme), screenplay adaptation (Ted Tally, based on the novel by Thomas Harris ), it defied so-called Oscar rules that insisted that any film opened during the February heatwave would be ignored at the awards show a year later. I will always remember when The Silence of the Lambs (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, R) opened in early 1991 and Village Voice Hollywood analyst Stuart Byron predicted it would be the most popular image by Jonathan Demmes. And the least personal.

In this 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, the Special Features are numerous: Audio commentary by cinema historian Tim Lucas, a documentary on the making of the film, another on the adaptation. There is a featurette on Understanding the Madness, one on the Howard Shores score, deleted scenes and excerpts, a phone message from Hopkins, an original featurette from 1991. Plus period interviews with Foster and Demme, who had 73 when he passed away in 2017. Demme was never nominated for an Oscar again, but Tom Hanks (actor) and Bruce Springsteen (song) won the Oscars for his 1994 AIDS drama. Philadelphia Cream, a movie Demme made to correct the horrific misconception that crossdressers like villainous Silence, a serial killer dubbed Buffalo Bill (played by Ted Levine), were rampant and the damage done to the gay community. Unmissable Demmes: Something wild (86), Married to the crowd (88), Rachel is getting married (2008).

NEW DVDs:

TIP TOP STEPHEN KING Rob Reiners had several home runs over the course of his varied directorial career and Misery (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, KL Studio Classics, R) is surely one of them. His 1990 adaptation of the Stephen Kings horror story of a famous writer held captive by his biggest fan continues to be rightly considered among King’s greatest adaptations. Certainly, Oscar winner Kathy Bates Annie Wilkes remains iconic. This 4K Ultra HD has 7 features, a Reiners audio commentary AND an audio commentary by screenwriter William Goldmans. The All Male Presidents and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid scribe was 87 when he died in 2018.

CLASSIC OF THE 70s One of the glittering gems of 1970s American cinema, Ulu Grosbards Straight Time (Blu-ray, WB Archive, R) remains a fascinating portrayal of a freed prisoner (Dustin Hoffman in one of his landmark performances alongside Midnight Cowboy, Kramer vs. Kramer and Rain man) fell, as in the 70s, by the System. To prepare for this 1978 release, Hoffman apprenticed with former crook Edward Bunker whose book No Beast So Fierce inspired the film. Initially, Hoffman was also supposed to realize, but after one day this idea was scrapped and Grosbard was paged. Grosbard deserves a special mention for his inspired supporting cast: Harry Dean Stanton, Theresa Russell, Kathy Bates and Gary Busey. Special Features: A vintage commentary from Hoffman and Grosbard (the Belgium-born filmmaker was 83 when he died in 2012) and a vintage featurette: Straight Time: He Wrote It for Criminals.

CAINE STILL RULES It’s called Turn (Blu-ray, Lionsgate, R) for a reason – as in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. Martin Owens’ British crime drama makes specific reference to its 18th century roots. Fagin is now played by Michael Caine, Sikes the murderous thug is Lena Headey and Rita Ora is no longer Artful Dodger but Dodge. There is a soundtrack for a movie that does more than a nod to the offensive Guy Ritchies gangsters.

SUPERB ISRAELI DOC Is peace in the Middle East between Israel and its Arab neighbors possible? The captivating Israeli-American documentary The Human Factor (Blu-ray, Sony, PG-13) chronicles a 30-year effort to secure this peace, narrated by American mediators who were on the front lines, negotiating, arguing, urging. First shown at Telluride in 2019, it was released in January following a postponement of a pandemic.

YOUNG KEANU SCORES In 2001, Keanu Reeves teamed up with Diane Lane to Hardball (Blu-ray, Paramount, PG-13), a drama that couldn’t be simpler or more winning. Taking on a familiar setup, the game addict Reeves finds redemption by coaching a losing youth baseball team that Hardball scores with his modest goals. These fifth-grade black kids in downtown Chicago for whom redemption isn’t an option, let alone a goal. Hardball opened at No. 1 the weekend after September 11. Special Features: Commentary by Director Brian Robbins and Screenwriter John Gatins, Deleted Scenes, a Making of, and a Music Video Starring Lil Bow Wow, among others.

GOOD DAY MY FRIEND: It’s hard to imagine how excited, obsessed, and interested fans were in earlier times. Think of the Rudolf Valentino mania in the 1920s or Fess Parkers Davy Crockett’s Disney series for Boomer Tykes in the 1950s. Paul Hogan, who imagined the story and co-scripted as well as played, generated this kind of attention with his sun-baked Aussie Mick Dundee – a classic fish out of water when he follows a reporter (Linda Kozlowski) into the Big Apple. . Dundee Crocodile Trilogy (Blu-ray, Paramount, PG-13) brings together the original and 2 sequels in a package celebrating 35 years.

LOVE THE ORIGINAL? George Romeros’ now classic 1968 black and white zombie nightmare has been visually transformed into Animated Night of the Dead (Blu-ray + Digital Code, WB, R). An imaginative new take on a cult classic, this Animated Dead promises terrifying new content not found in the original. Special feature: Making of: Animate the dead.

HOT ARTHOUSE FRENCH Oh, those psychotherapists! In this French comedy thriller Sibyl (DVD, Music Box Films, Not Rated) is a shrink who leaves her practice to write but cannot do it and finds herself entangled in the complicated love life of a young actress. The actress Blue is the warmest color star Adele Exarchopoulos) is having an affair with her costar (Gaspard Ulliel) who is married to the director (Sandra Huller). Sibyl the shrink becomes obsessed as she finds inspiration. Bonus: Interviews with the actors and the director, a photo gallery.

WHY THE JAMES SPADER RULES Yes, The Blacklist: The Complete Eighth Season DVD, Not Rated) is entertaining, captivating – but it follows the distinctive appeal of James Spaders Red Reddington, a former naval officer turned high-level criminal turned FBI willing informant. Reddington’s Blacklist is a compilation of the world’s worst evil criminals he plans to capture and eliminate from his list. For this season, there is a showdown between Reddington and the main actress of the series Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). She is aligned with her famous Russian spy mother and must finally figure out what the end of the game Reddington is. Boone has now left the series. Among the bonuses: Lizs Farewell, deleted scenes and bloopers. A 9th season will air on October 21.

DC ON THE CW There’s a new Batwoman: The Complete Second Season (Blu-ray + Digital Code, 18 episodes, 3 discs, DC-WB, Not Rated) when the popular series entered S2. Ex-con Ryan Wilder (Wallis Day) finds Kate Kanes Batsuit in the wreckage of a plane crash, the one that likely killed Kane. Wilder is determined to avenge the death of his foster mother at the hands of evil Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and her gang from Wonderland. Special Features: Never Alone: ​​Heroes & Allies, Villains Analyzed, Deleted Scenes, Gag Reel.