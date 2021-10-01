Two unidentified men attack actor Posani Krishna Murali’s home in Hyderabad





Posani alleged that fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan were behind the attack on his home.

Two people, who came on motorcycles, threw stones at the house of actor Posani Krishna Murali in Yellareddyguda on Wednesday evening. Police suspect the incident occurred because Posani is currently locked in a war of words with actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan, who has criticized Andhra’s chief minister Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to employees of the actor’s household, the incident happened around 2 a.m. A housekeeper said the attackers used insulting language against Posani and his wife while throwing stones and pieces of bricks at the main door. On their complaint, a case was registered at the SR Nagar Police Station. The police opened the investigation. Police were also deployed to the actor’s home as a precaution. Posani alleged that fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan were behind the attack on his home. He said he was being targeted for questioning Jana Sena chief for criticizing Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The latest incident came days after self-proclaimed Pawan Kalyan fans reportedly attempted to attack Posani as he addressed a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club. Strongly opposing certain remarks made by Posani against Pawan, they brandished slogans and allegedly tried to attack him. Police intervened to arrest the protesters and escort Posani to safety. Posani, also a screenwriter and producer, had said that if anything happened to him, Pawan Kalyan would be responsible. Some Pawan Kalyan fans on Wednesday filed a complaint with the police against Posani’s comments. They also demanded that the Telangana government not allow him to address press conferences. Self-proclaimed Pawan fans reached the Press Club when Posani was addressing a press conference. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan fans cannot digest the criticism. He claimed to have received thousands of abusive phone calls and messages in the past 24 hours. Posani, a supporter of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, made some remarks against the main actor and leader of Jana Sena on Monday. Reacting to Pawan’s attacks on the YSRCP government over the issue of online movie ticket sales, Posani said Pawan Kalyan did not have the stature to speak to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that a notorious Tollywood figure deceived a Punjabi actor into impregnating him and asked Pawan to seek justice for the young girl. With IANS inputs

