Will Mouni Roy marry her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January? | Bollywood
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who have apparently been dating since 2019, could tie the knot in Dubai or Italy.
UPDATED OCT 01, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Mouni Roy has always kept his private life a secret. But speculation around her relationship still keeps her in the news.
According to new reports, Mouni will marry her Dubai-based banker and businessman Suraj Nambiar in January. According to a report in India Today, Mounis Vidyut Roysarkar’s cousin confirmed the marriage of Naagin actors to a local newspaper.
We reached out to Mouni but she was not available for comment.
The 36-year-old’s nuptials are said to be in Dubai or Italy, as the couple want to keep the celebration private. Later, they plan to hold a reception in Roy’s hometown of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, for their friends and family. Apparently, Mouni has been dating Suraj since 2019 and became closer to him during his extended stay in Dubai in 2020.
The couple are rarely seen together, usually in photos shared by their friends, but after her birthday on September 28, she posted a story about Suraj who had a puppy and wrote, Both mine. I love you. She also posted pictures with the puppy calling him my little boy Theo .. best surprise among many So so happy !!!!!
In August 2020, a video of Mouni playing basketball in Dubai, with Suraj apparently cheering in the background gave a hint of their relationship. In March, his social media PDA with Suraj sparked rumors. After sharing a series of dance videos on Instagram, for her new music video, Patli Kamariya, Suraj reacted with a rawrs as she called him babubabu. He also yelled at Mouni in an Instagram story, encouraging him, he wrote, Someone is sounding the fire alarm. The exchange sent fans into speculation mode and it was reported that the two have become engaged. Apparently, Mounis’ mother met Suraj’s parents at the home of Roy’s good friend Mandira Bedis in Mumbai.
