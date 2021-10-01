Entertainment
today in history | News from the United States and the world
Today is Friday, October 1, the 274th day of 2021. There are 91 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, killing 58 and more 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting. in modern American history; the shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, committed suicide before the police arrived.
In 1908, Henry Ford launched his Model T automobile on the market.
In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America has begun over the issue of pension benefits.
In 1957, the motto In God We Trust began to appear on American paper money.
In 1961, Roger Maris of the New York Yankees hit his 61st homerun in a 162-game season, against Babe Ruth’s 60 homeruns in a 154-game season. (Boston Red Sox’s Tracy Stallard dropped out of the two-leg game; the Yankees won 1-0.)
In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.
In 1982, Sony began selling the first commercial compact disc player, the CDP-101, in Japan.
In 1994, owners of National Hockey League teams began a 103-day lockout of their players.
In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 bombing of publicity director Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years.)
Today’s birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 97 years old. Actress and singer Julie Andrews is 86 years old. Actress Stella Stevens is 83 years old. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 78 years old. Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew is 76 years old. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 75 years old. Actor Yvette Freeman is 71 years old. Actor Randy Quaid is 71 years old. Rhythm and blues singer Howard Hewett is 66 years old. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 65. Alternative country-rock musician Tim OReagan (The Jayhawks) is 63. Singer Youssou NDour is 62 years old. Actor Esai Morales is 59 years old. Mark McGwire, a retired MLB star, is 58. Actor Christopher Titus is 57 years old. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 56 years old. Producer John Ridley is 56 years old. Than Ezra) is 53 years old. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 52 years old. Singer Keith Duffy is 47 years old. Actress Sherri Saum is 47 years old. Actress Katie Aselton is 43 years old. Actress Sarah Drew is 41 years old. Actress Carly Hughes is 39 years old. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 37 years old. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 35 years old. Actor Brie Larson is 32 years old. Singer-songwriter Jade Bird is 24 years old. Actor Priah Ferguson is 15 years old. Actor Jack Stanton is 13 years old.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnews.com/newsfeed/us/today-in-history/article_2fd3da83-2082-53de-833e-606b67ab4a9b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]