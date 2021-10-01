6 spots for new Huskers to have fun | Projects

When school gets stressful, some students react by throwing themselves into their work, but taking a break is just as important.

Doing hobbies can revitalize you, and there are lots of fun things to do on campus. But to get a real feel for the city, freshmen and transfers to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln should try looking for entertainment elsewhere.

The Daily Nebraskan lists six of Lincoln’s most relaxing places to be entertained.

The Bay

Caffeine junkies, skateboarders and music lovers will all find something to do in The Bay. Located just off the east side of campus on 20th and Y streets, The Bay is a triple threat and the keystone of Lincoln culture. It has an indoor skatepark, a café offered by Goldenrod Pastries and performance spaces both indoors and outdoors. Everything is available for all ages, and The Bay strives to be inclusive.

The Bay also does a lot of community work, aiming to be a safe place for everyone to go. They do this by distributing full access passes to children in Lincoln Public Schools through social workers and counselors. These passes provide students with free admission, free lunch and a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Heartland. Customers can feel good knowing they are supporting a business that is trying to improve the community, while also delivering a new event almost every weekend for the Lincolnites.

Great Marcus Lincoln Cinema

If music isn’t the kind of entertainment you’re after, a trip to the movies will do the trick to relax any stressed Husker. Marcus Lincoln Grand Cinema is only a few blocks south of campus on 11th and P streets, and it’s standard theater that brings back that pre-Netflix nostalgia for going to the movies.

The schedules feature all of the current blockbusters, and the concessions feature popcorn, candy, nachos, Icees, and Zaffiros pizzas. Each of its screening rooms is equipped with reclining Dream Lounger chairs that are reserved for purchasing tickets, promising viewers the seats they want.

Like in most movie theaters, prices can get steep, especially at concessions, where it’s over $ 11 for a small popcorn and a box of candy. The tickets themselves will cost $ 9.12 for a matinee and $ 11.53 for an evening performance, but promotions like $ 5 Tuesdays and $ 6 Student Thursdays can help keep costs down.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

If a freshman thinks of himself as an intellectual who loves all-caps movies, the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center might be a more worthy place to spend two hours. Managed by UNL, the theater is across from Love Library near R Street and is primarily designed for students.

The Ross only shows two films at a time, and they’re usually independent, artistic films that win awards at film festivals and likely require subtitles. Being a smaller operation than the Grand, the Ross is also less expensive. UNL students get $ 5 tickets no matter the time or day, and a little popcorn and a box of candy are only $ 9.

I highly recommend seeing something here at least once, even if it seems intimidating. Movies are generally very interesting educational stories that keep you contemplative after the credits roll.

Sunken gardens

The first off-campus location most freshmen go to outside of Target is Sunken Gardens. According to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, the space was originally a neighborhood landfill in the 1930s before beautification efforts began. Now, the space at the corner of 26th and D streets is covered with flower beds, statues, a koi pond and miniature waterfalls.

Right across from the Lincoln Childrens Zoo, the gardens are completely free to visit for a stroll, to take photos against some of the city’s most beautiful backdrops, or to sit and watch the birds and butterflies. Sunken Gardens is always the prettiest right when school starts in August, so new roommates should take the opportunity to walk around, get to know each other and take their first photos together as Huskers.

Escape Lincoln

One of the more expensive but higher quality forms of entertainment in Lincoln is Escape Lincoln. The escape complex is located in the Haymarket, just above an ax throwing stand. Escape Lincoln offers four experiences with different themes and difficulty levels: Wonderland, 221B Baker Street, Strangest Things, and Dont Enter 1408. All rooms can be booked online for $ 25 per person, and groups have one hour to complete the room. .

If the idea of ​​an escape room sounds like claustrophobia, don’t worry, none of the rooms actually lock, and players can leave when they need to, but the clock keeps ticking. Escape Lincoln is the perfect way to celebrate birthdays or other special occasions and distract yourself from school for an hour.

Prehistoric Lincoln Putt

Mini-golf might not be everyone’s thing, but Prehistoric Putt, located at 1919 Cornhusker Highway, is full of silly fun holes. The two 18-hole indoor courses feature beer pong, skeeball, batting cage, zip line and ball pool, to name a few of the most popular things. wilder. In addition, dinosaur statues populate the entire route as well as facts about each species.

At $ 9 for 18 holes, Prehistoric Putt isn’t the cheapest or closest center of attractions, but the fun makes up for it with miles. It is definitely worth paying the extra money to play the 36 holes because time flies by while having fun, so go ahead and double your break from your schoolwork.