Kangana Ranaut calls for social cleansing while attacking stupid Bollywoodians | Bollywood





On Friday, Kangana Ranaut launched a rant against the film industry which has gone from its condemnation of Bollywoodias in its usual style to suggesting that it is time for a social cleansing ”. In a series of notes shared on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote that it wasn’t a bad time for the film industry at all, as only good content will survive. She also appeared to express her impatience with her recent film, Thalaivii, which did not get a proper theatrical release. The political drama, based on the youth of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is now streaming on Netflix. Commenting on the barrage of release dates announced by Bollywood filmmakers, she shared a meme and wrote, Dumb Bollywoodias sleeps for months and suddenly announces release dates as if people have nothing better to do than watch. their cheesy films.

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram stories.

She continued in her second story, It’s a good time for people like us. We don’t get solo release, we don’t find enough screens. And even if we do, we don’t get good shows. The big studios and the Mafia have full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. The only thing we rely on is good content, that’s how I got here. With the current situation, I can’t resist singing the Big B song to all the mafias that make trashy movies but because of the manipulation and the monopoly are making big numbers. Well here’s the song for you all She then pasted the lyrics of the song Apni Toh Jaise Taise, from the movie Laawaris, with Amitabh Bachchan: Apni toh jaise taise, thodi aise ya waise, kat jayegi, aap ka kya hoga janab-e-ali (We will survive one) one way or another, and you?) She concluded by saying: This is a time of transformation for the film industry, only good content will survive. So actually, it’s not a bad time at all. It’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise. Also read: Kangana Ranaut ignores no mask, no entrance sign at the airport, fans ask if celebrities are exempt from the rule. To concern Kangana has long been embroiled in a feud with the general public in Bollywood in general, and has openly attacked certain actors and celebrities. She criticized their work and spoke out against their business practices.

