Kangana Ranaut shares Bollywood meme as filmmakers announce release dates for upcoming films





Over the past few days, Bollywood filmmakers have announced the release date of their pending films and it started after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of state cinemas. Now actress Kangana Ranaut has stepped forward to respond to consecutive release date announcements with a meme. Taking her Instagram account, Kangana shared a meme featuring people trying to get on a train and scoured Bollywood for back-to-back ads. Taking her Instagram account, Kangana wrote, “Dumb Bollywood people sleep for months and suddenly announce release dates like people have nothing better to do than watch their cheesy movies.” In the meme shared by Kangana, people could be seen trying to jump into an already packed compartment of a train. There was a caption, “Bollywood announces release dates today …” Over the past few days, several big movies and their directors have blocked release dates until the end of 2022. Additionally, Kangana also shared another post where she expressed that only good content is doomed to survive in the long term. She wrote: “This is a time of transformation for the film industry, only good content will survive… so actually it’s not a bad time at all… it’s time for social cleansing. empires will fall and new ones will arise. “ Looked: From 1983 to Sooryavanshi to Ganapath, all the films awaiting release in the last few months have focused on a release date. In the midst of this, Kangana went ahead to express her take on the back-to-back announcements. Meanwhile, on the job front, Kangana has received rave reviews for his film Thalaivii. The film hit theaters last month and also premiered on Netflix the last week of September. The film receives a lot of good reviews from audiences. In addition to this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also working on her production Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Read also | Kangana Ranaut has honed every aspect, says outdated Ekta Kapoor as she praises Thalaivii

