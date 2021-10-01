Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Gets Double Mention As Mumbai Police Denounce Misogynistic Bollywood Scenes | Bollywood





On Thursday, the official Mumbai Police Instagram account posted a bunch of Bollywood scenes. The common theme to all of them was their misogynistic tone. The post began with a line from Kabir Singh, which was also the only film to receive a double mention. In one scene, Kabir tells his girlfriend to fix his dupatta in front of other men. In another, he angrily tells a man how she is his bandi. Cinema is the reflection of our society. Here are (only) a few (among many) dialogues on which our society and our cinema should reflect. Choose your words and actions carefully – unless you want the law to step in, Mumbai Police captioned the post. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh drew heavy criticism when it was released in 2019 for his misogynistic lines and glorifying the main character’s issues of anger and violence. Several movie stars also debated whether the film spread potentially harmful ideas. However, speaking to BollywoodHungama, Shahid said: There is only one problem with Kabir Singh, his anger management. Whether it is his love, his dog, the bay. Every time he loses his temper, he gets confused. In the first scene of the movie, the father says your brother sucks. Other scenes on the list include Salman Khan threatening to hit Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Shah Rukh Khan telling Madhuri Dixit about his duties as a wife to Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah discussing how a woman is deserves to be awakened. teased in Maalamaal and others. A scene from Dil Dhadakne Do, in which Rohit Bose’s character proudly talks about how he allows his wife to work, was also selected. Some people wondered why Jab We Met’s khuli tijori scene was not included when a Bollywood fan explained that he (director Imtiaz Ali) did not support this statement. In the film, it is shown how Kareena Kapoor objects to this comment. In order to show that it is wrong, you must also show such statements or scenes. Unlike Kabir Singh where there is no objection to what he was doing. However, the same goes for the Dil Dhadakne Do scene. The character of Rohit is called for his thought in the same scene by Farhan Akhtar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/mumbai-police-calls-out-misogynist-bollywood-lines-kabir-singh-gets-double-mention-101633061270719-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos