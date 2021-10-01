Will an influx of movie releases in the last quarter of 2021 help revive the Bollywood box office? Trade experts intervene





Will the films released in 2021 make it possible to relaunch Bolly BO? Highlights Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on September 26 announced on Saturday that state theaters will reopen after October 22 Sooryavanshi was one of the first films to announce a release date Experts wonder if big budget releases will help revive the industry When the government first announced a nationwide lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one anticipated the kind of repercussions it would have on the country as a whole and on means. livelihood of millions of its citizens. One of the hardest hit industries during this period was the film industry. When Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday September 26 that state theaters would reopen after October 22, all sectors heaved a huge sigh of relief. While the Maharashtra CM office made the announcement via a tweet, adding that the opening will be done in accordance with sanitary standards and that work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard; filmmakers quickly began to announce release dates for some stalled projects. For a multibillion dollar industry that was completely shut down for 18 months, the news was huge, with makers of Sooryavanshi being the first to announce their release date. But, with an influx of film releases in the last quarter of 2021, will this help revive the Bollywood box office? According to casting director Kunal Shah, the release of these big budget films is “fantastic for Bollywood.” He said, “The situation has been extremely dire for the industry over the past 18 months. With the announcement of big movies, it’s a win-win situation for producers and distributors right now.” He further adds: “It can be called a kind of renaissance of the film industry. Yes, there was OTT and that meant there was work, but there was no energy like that of the film industry. low budget movie screenings in theaters. optimistic now and everyone is excited. “ According to producer and film business analyst Girish Johar, for the past 18 months everything has been shut down, so the advent of all these big budget films could mean a revival for the industry. “India wants to watch movies on the big screen,” he said, adding: “around Rs 1200 to Rs 1400 crore money is going on movies in the next few months and I really hope the industry will make Rs 2500 crore in business this fiscal quarter. “ Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​agrees, saying it’s a step in the right direction. According to him, the entire industry, from actors to producers and technicians, was waiting for the reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra. He says, “This is definitely a revival. Since the cinemas closed, everything has stopped. This move means that not only will people come to theaters, but it will also create jobs, which certainly means a recovery for the industry. “ Industry expert Akshaye Rathi says that for the first two months it is a test towards recovery, but after that it will be business as usual. According to him, the advent of pent-up demand has become a huge game that pushes people to go out more often than they were before the pandemic. “People in India love to go out for movies starring their favorite superstars,” he says, adding in conclusion: “Once the consumer cycle starts again, with Sooryavanshi, every movie will benefit from pent-up demand. “

