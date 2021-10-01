Live laughter returns to Hollywood

My Fair Lady, that perennial crowd pleaser, will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood from October 7 to 31.

My dear friend Patrick Kerr happens to be part of the cast. Classically educated at the Yale School of Drama and based in New York City, he acted professionally for 40 years with credits that include the recurring role of Noel Shempsky on the sitcom Frasier, a three-year run in Las Vegas as Zazu in The Lion King, and the Broadway shows You Cant Take It With You, Terrence McNallys The Ritz and Tom Stoppards Travesties.

That’s not even to mention the countless races at regional theater and Shakespeare festivals.

Based on the 1912 play Pygmalion, Eliza Doolitte undergoes a classic transformation from rags to riches. George Bernard Shaw’s dialogue is of an incomparable spirit. And the iconic songs of Lerner and Loewe are part of our common heritage: Get Me to the Church on Time, The Street Where You Live, Im Getting Married in the Morning, A Little Bit of Luck.

Patrick plays Harry, one of Doolittles’ two sidekicks. He’s also a stunt double for Doolittle (Elizas father) and Pickering.

I’ve been in musicals before, but almost always as a principal. Singing and dancing are not my strong suit, so being a member of the choir is a fantastic challenge.

Hell is reaching full retirement age during this race, not that he’s considering such a thing.

The actors don’t really retire. But what sort of wraps up my career is that My Fair Lady was my first professional job. I was in college, undergraduate, at Temple University. City Line Dinner Theater in suburban Philadelphia for $ 50 per week. A recorded track, not even an orchestra, playing on a platform. I was playing pretty much the same role. And I was in seventh heaven.

He still is.

My first theater teacher pointed out that two things are necessary for the theater: the actor and the audience. If a tree falls alone in the forest and no one hears it, it is not theater. It is repetition.

One facet of the play is that class, even our fate, is determined by how we speak. Another is that life allows us to discover who we really are, regardless of any outward appearance.

Eliza has an excellent line: she says that in Covent Garden, I sold flowers. I did not sell myself.

The national tour started in December 2019, in Syracuse. The company was in Columbus, Ohio when COVID-19 hit. At first they thought they would be closed for a few nights only.

Our profession, like so many others, has been brutalized by the pandemic. Shereen Ahmed, the youngest in our company, plays Eliza. This 28 year old young woman with the role of a lifetime, the dream of a lifetime, had to wait 1 1/2 years to resume. She wears it with so much grace and generosity. She’s the cutest person in the world behind the scenes. Beautiful too.

The show reopened in Houston on September 14. It was show 79. Show 78 took place in March 2020.

I zoomed in with Patrick the next morning.

He seemed to be floating.

Shows are almost sold out in Texas. The audience was very happy to be there.

You hear Lerner and Lowe’s overture, the downbeat, were all crammed backstage, you rip your mask off right before. You keep walking. Then

He pauses, too stifled to speak.

I hadn’t heard a laugh live for 18 months.

Laird Macintosh, who plays Higgins: It was like he had been shot by a cannon. The energy was absurd. So sharp, so alive, so precise.

And Élisa! Wait a minute, she’s making these horrible sounds, like a chicken. Five minutes later, she sings in the most beautiful, the purest, the most angelic contralto. It’s the fantasy, the hope, that all rough diamonds can fit in.

So for a second Patrick was in the audience as well.

At the same time, we were just doing our job. Where are my gloves? Are my top hat okay?

You don’t know if everyone feels the same. You do not have the time. But when the curtain rang, the audience jumped up. We took our bows. And then, behind the scenes, the joy rose from us. The people turned to each other and everyone started to cry. Cry, cry and kiss. Greenhouse. It was then that we knew we all felt the same.

The company is on a nationwide tour which will end in September 2022. The show is extremely safe for COVID-19. The cast members are all tested twice a week, everyone is vaccinated, and masks are worn backstage. All spectators are also required to wear masks.

It will be great to be back in LA. LA was good for me. I lived here for 13 years. I have friends that I want to see. The people of the LA theater are so smart, so insightful. Plus, LA has the best food in the world for a vegan.

I like my job. In all circumstances, for whatever reason. I will wear a mask. I will get tested for COVID twice a week.

The theater is therefore back. Our jobs are back. We now know: it will happen again.