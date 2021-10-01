Entertainment
Weekend rich in activities | Daily news from the peninsula
The thing about this island, says the Cuban pianist-composer, is that when difficulties arise – as they always do – people run into the problem with their Cuban sense of humor.
So begins Aldo López-Gavilán, at the top of “Los Hermanos / The Brothers”.
Along with his violinist brother Ilmar, who works in New York City, Aldo is the subject of the virtual closing night of the Port Townsend Film Festival on Sunday night. From 6 pm, the directors of “Hermanos” Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider will lead a question-and-answer discussion on Zoom, free of charge for anyone registering on PTfilmfest.com.
Ilmar will provide a performance at the event, which will close the 80-film festival that kicked off on September 23.
It’s not too late to purchase tickets to watch the dramas, comedies, documentaries and short films in the virtual lineup.
“Los Hermanos” is one of a handful of festival films set in Cuba and the United States. “Havana Libre” is a documentary about surfers fighting against the Cuban government’s ban on their sport. “Soy Cubana” follows the Vocal Vidas, four women who make transcendent music with their voices – on and off the island.
Like many films at this 22nd annual festival, these Cuban images are about people turning in on themselves, then rising above their situation.
And, as in “Los Hermanos”, humor is not lacking.
The PTfilmfest.com the website contains trailers, recaps and links to tickets; the office can be reached at 360-379-1333 and [email protected]
Here is a sample of other activities on the Northern Olympic Peninsula. As always, it’s a good idea to call ahead and check organizers’ websites and social media pages before you go to make sure events are still going.
• The North Olympic fiber arts festival opens today and continues throughout the weekend at the Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. This free festival includes an opening reception today from 5 to 8 p.m. for the fiber art exhibition “Bumblebunching – Warped, Twisted and Imperfect”, and the Fiber Arts Extravaganza – a day full of hands-on activities and artist conferences – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The show “Bumblebunching” is on view until November 27; details can be found on FiberArtsFestival.org.
• Sequim’s artistic walk is a free self-guided tour of galleries and other art venues around downtown Sequim tonight from 5pm to 8pm. A free card is available on SequimArtWalk.com.
• “The savannah tasting company” is at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, live and in person. This comedy about women and refreshments takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays until October 10. The venue, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port Angeles, practices security measures, including checking immunization cards at the door. See pacommunityplayers.org.
• A free walking tour downtown Port Townsend is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Bry Kifolo of the Key City Public Theater leads the way, focusing on the Hidden History signs on and around Water Street. To register for the tour, offered every first and third Saturday of the month, visit PTMainstreet.org.
• The boys of the West Valley, Chris Granstrom and Norm Coyer, will bring live music to the Keg & I, 1291 Chimacum Road, Chimacum, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The concert has no cover charge. Proof of full vaccination is required.
• Live music will fill the Cider Garden at Finnriver Farm, 124 Center Road in Chimacum, all weekend. Tonight, George Rezendes & the Genre Jumpers will play American roots, rock, early jazz and blues from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, Jack Dwyer and Bobby Winstead will mix vocals and strings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And Ollella, aka folk singer and cellist Ellie Barber will play Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entrance fees for each of these evenings are $ 5. Full proof of vaccination is required for clients 12 years of age and older. See Finnriver.com and the Farm Events link for more details.
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.
