Hollywood producer and actor visits Norwich University





Left to right: Professor Stephen Pite, Tristan Johnson, Carlton Campbell, Jon Jacobs, Khdeejah Hughes, Hollywood producer Jake Head, Rashawn Fraser and Jimmy Luong in front of the communications department building. Hollywood producer, actor and Norwich alumnus Jacob Head aka Jake Head visited Professor Pites CM209’s broadcast writing class to share his successes and his journey to fame. Prior to Norwich, Head played football at Doherty High School located in Worcester, Massachusetts. One day he and his pal Seamus Braille, who was their running back, played a game against Westboro or a school outside Worcester and Head had a great day playing his favorite sport with a good friend. The next thing Head knew was that he was getting a call from Norwich football coach Mark Klaiman who was recruiting him. He got many calls from many schools but something about Norwich seemed right and like many of us who go to school at this famous university he answered The Wick’s call. Head says that as a cadet it has kept him that structure in his career. In college, he majored in communications and wrote for Guidon, just like I do now. In fact, he was one of the main reasons I chose to settle in Norwich. After college, Head burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 2000s hit MTV movie Spring Break Lawyers, playing Ox, everyone’s favorite Meathead. The film went on to be recognized as MTV’s Most Successful Movies. However, one of Head’s favorite projects to work on so far has been The Nick Swardsons show where he played the cop who beat Swardson. Head says it’s a “good time to be in the business”. Some tips that it provides when starting is first, get your contact list and this is how you start it. In this business, it’s all about meeting people and building relationships. Second, get a good acting trainer. Get trained. Third, don’t be late; The first time you’re late, you miss it, it’s over. You just cost them money and time, so good luck getting another chance. Fourth, don’t take notes from other actors on set or at an audition, when a director or casting director gives notes to another actor, it’s not your rating. You do you. Fifth, love the character, love yourself. Work on the character, work on yourself. Aaron Speiser, Will Smith and interim coach Jake Heads told him that. You have to do the job because you like it because you think it’s going to give you validation. Finally, “Don’t Close Your Life” by dedicating your whole life to being in Hollywood. There are people who did, and it completely ruined them and they didn’t go anywhere. Always have a backup plan. “You have to get into acting because you love the job, not for validation.” Some notable projects Heads has worked on include Ted, Deadpool, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Blue Bloods, 22 Jump Street, Pixels, and Empire where he has dubbed. The University of Norwich and I look forward to seeing more work from you and your work in the near future. You can stream his new movie “12 Pound Balls” on Hulu and Crackle, as well as his movie “VHYeS” which is available to stream on Hulu. Hopefully Norwich can find its place in the Hollywood spotlight. Post navigation

