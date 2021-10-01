Sivaji Ganesan: 93rd birthday of actor Sivaji Ganesan; Google Pays Tribute With A Doodle | India News







The Doodle was created by Bengaluru artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi.

The legendary comedian was the first Indian actor in the method and widely regarded among the most influential actors of all time.

On this day in 1928, Sivaji

At the age of 7, he left home and joined a theater company, where he began to play roles of children and women, and then took on lead roles.

In December 1945, Ganesan literally made a name for himself with his theatrical performance of the 17th century Indian King Shivaji.

He wore the crown as Sivaji as he conquered the world of theater.

The late actor went on to make his screen debut in a 1952 film Parasakthi, “the first of his more than 300 films spanning a film career spanning nearly five decades.

Renowned for his expressive voice and various performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly achieved international fame.

His most well-known blockbusters include the 1961 film Pasamalar. It is a touching and family story considered one of the crowning achievement Tamil cinemas.

In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian artist to win the award for best actor at an international film festival for his landmark film Veerapandiya Kattabomman, one of his biggest blockbusters with people who remember the dialogues from the film even today.

The 1964 film Navarthri “was Ganesans’ 100th film in which he portrayed a record, nine different roles.

Towards the end of his career in 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur.

In 1997, the Indian government awarded him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest distinction in the field of cinema.

